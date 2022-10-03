Real people celebrated in FCB Inferno campaign for Valspar Paints

The launch features a selective group of individuals with beautiful homes and interesting real-life background stories.

Chosen to match Valspar’s intended young and creative audience, Tom – an Area Visual Manager for a well-known high street fashion brand – shares his life story and love for homes and interiors in one of two new films.

Emma, who opened a vintage clothes business that funded her nomadic lifestyle for years, features in the second film set in her family home.

Both sit at the heart of the new campaign which is built on a new communications platform, also developed by FCB Inferno: V&Me.

V&Me is all about combining V&CO’s premium colours with the desires and ambitions of home dwellers to create something truly unique – a brand brought to life by combining the brand name with those of the people who have already transformed their homes using V&CO paint.

The two films, directed by Charlie Coombes through FCB Inferno’s in-house production company 456 Studios, break in the UK on digital and social media.

Tobie Lewis, Head of Marketing – Brand & Digital Communications, at Valspar, said: “This rich, warm and colourful campaign is perfectly aligned with V&CO’s proposition to help people transform their home decorating visions into reality with a luxurious end result and unrivalled depth of colour.”

Katy Wright, Managing Director, at FCB Inferno, said: “With V&CO’s muted colour palette and bold, chic logo, the creative team felt it deserved to be treated and presented like a luxury fashion brand. Presenting this through the lens of real people with colourful stories adds heart and warmth to bring it to life.”

As lead creative agency for Valspar, FCB Inferno is responsible for the creative oversight, production and delivery of the V&CO launch campaign across paid and organic social as well as ongoing content and community management.

Additionally, in order to launch the new V&CO brand to top tier media and influencers, SHOOK PR has created a bespoke pop-up shop in Soho. Taking place over two days in October, the space will be minimalist, and contemporary, offering guests the opportunity to learn more about the launch palette, and a chance to take home paint samples in a shade of their choice.

Credits

Business Director David Petersen

Account Manager Vicky Endicott

Senior Social Media Manager Hannah Meneer

Creative Leads Richard Peretti & Simon Mannion

Head of Production Nikki Chapman

Producer Biba Thomas

Runners Emilia Collier, Hamish McKerchar

Production company 456 Studios

Director Charlie Coombes

DOP Miguel Carmenes

1st AC Harry Coleman

Camera Trainee Gordon Wong

Gaffer Kristof Szentgyorgyvary

Spark Michal Salaga

Sound Recordist Emanuele Correani

Photographer Dan Wilton

Photographer Assistant Petar Petrov

Production Designer Grace Becker Burnett

Production Designer Assistant Bella Harwood

Set Builder Toby Caldicott

Editor Charlie Coombes

Grade Electric Theatre Collective

Sound Mix Wave

Talent Tom Baxendale, Emma Morley, Indronil Chowdhury, Mia Mauge