Real people celebrated in FCB Inferno campaign for Valspar Paints
Real people with creative flair and love for colour and home interiors feature in a new campaign for Valspar paint’s new premium paint brand
03 October 2022
Valspar – the world’s 5th largest coatings manufacturer, offering the greatest number of colour combinations in the market – brings to market its new premium Dead-Flat Matt range, to be sold exclusively at B&Q stores nationwide and via the new V&CO website.
V&CO has been developed to help people transform their home decorating visions into reality with a luxurious result and unrivalled depth of colour. The campaign idea is to attract a new premium audience to the Valspar brand by tapping into their desire for individuality.
The launch features a selective group of individuals with beautiful homes and interesting real-life background stories.
Chosen to match Valspar’s intended young and creative audience, Tom – an Area Visual Manager for a well-known high street fashion brand – shares his life story and love for homes and interiors in one of two new films.
Emma, who opened a vintage clothes business that funded her nomadic lifestyle for years, features in the second film set in her family home.
Both sit at the heart of the new campaign which is built on a new communications platform, also developed by FCB Inferno: V&Me.
V&Me is all about combining V&CO’s premium colours with the desires and ambitions of home dwellers to create something truly unique – a brand brought to life by combining the brand name with those of the people who have already transformed their homes using V&CO paint.
The two films, directed by Charlie Coombes through FCB Inferno’s in-house production company 456 Studios, break in the UK on digital and social media.
Tobie Lewis, Head of Marketing – Brand & Digital Communications, at Valspar, said: “This rich, warm and colourful campaign is perfectly aligned with V&CO’s proposition to help people transform their home decorating visions into reality with a luxurious end result and unrivalled depth of colour.”
Katy Wright, Managing Director, at FCB Inferno, said: “With V&CO’s muted colour palette and bold, chic logo, the creative team felt it deserved to be treated and presented like a luxury fashion brand. Presenting this through the lens of real people with colourful stories adds heart and warmth to bring it to life.”
As lead creative agency for Valspar, FCB Inferno is responsible for the creative oversight, production and delivery of the V&CO launch campaign across paid and organic social as well as ongoing content and community management.
Additionally, in order to launch the new V&CO brand to top tier media and influencers, SHOOK PR has created a bespoke pop-up shop in Soho. Taking place over two days in October, the space will be minimalist, and contemporary, offering guests the opportunity to learn more about the launch palette, and a chance to take home paint samples in a shade of their choice.
Credits
Business Director David Petersen
Account Manager Vicky Endicott
Senior Social Media Manager Hannah Meneer
Creative Leads Richard Peretti & Simon Mannion
Head of Production Nikki Chapman
Producer Biba Thomas
Runners Emilia Collier, Hamish McKerchar
Production company 456 Studios
Director Charlie Coombes
DOP Miguel Carmenes
1st AC Harry Coleman
Camera Trainee Gordon Wong
Gaffer Kristof Szentgyorgyvary
Spark Michal Salaga
Sound Recordist Emanuele Correani
Photographer Dan Wilton
Photographer Assistant Petar Petrov
Production Designer Grace Becker Burnett
Production Designer Assistant Bella Harwood
Set Builder Toby Caldicott
Editor Charlie Coombes
Grade Electric Theatre Collective
Sound Mix Wave
Talent Tom Baxendale, Emma Morley, Indronil Chowdhury, Mia Mauge