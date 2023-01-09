This Agency Can... Stepping Into An Era of Renewal: FCB's 2022

2022 was an exhilarating year for FCB Inferno. It was awarded a Titanium at Cannes Lions last year for its "Made by Dyslexia" campaign, making it the second most awarded agency in the UK. It then went on to move offices in the City, and concluded the year with the promotion of Katy Wright to CEO of the network’s London agency.

Here she tells us more about the year that was, and what's to come.

Katy Wright, CEO of FCB Inferno, on the agency's 2022:

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Exhilarating, Fulfilling, Challenging

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

FCB Inferno being awarded a Titanium Lion was just fantastic. This campaign means so much to me, so it really was very special.

We've won several new clients across the year, and FCB Inferno moved offices and although I do miss our old space, our new home in the City has seen us not only lower our carbon emissions - a huge plus - but together we have also created a wonderful space for our teams to create their best work.

As an agency we have worked hard to evolve our culture and in 22 we made a series of innovative policy changes to keep the agency at the forefront of business practices, building a workplace fit for adland's brightest and best.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

It has to be making CEO.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

This is a market like never seen before. It will be a challenge to achieve what we need to and it means things need to change and that’s an opportunity.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

I’m up for it so bring it! That and the Women’s World Cup!

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

More diverse leadership.