The Showcase 2022
This Agency Can... Stepping Into An Era of Renewal: FCB's 2022
A new CEO, ambitious leadership, global creative awards - the FCB Inferno story has only just begun
09 January 2023
2022 was an exhilarating year for FCB Inferno. It was awarded a Titanium at Cannes Lions last year for its "Made by Dyslexia" campaign, making it the second most awarded agency in the UK. It then went on to move offices in the City, and concluded the year with the promotion of Katy Wright to CEO of the network’s London agency.
Here she tells us more about the year that was, and what's to come.
Katy Wright, CEO of FCB Inferno, on the agency's 2022:
What three words would you use to describe 2022?
Exhilarating, Fulfilling, Challenging
Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?
FCB Inferno being awarded a Titanium Lion was just fantastic. This campaign means so much to me, so it really was very special.
We've won several new clients across the year, and FCB Inferno moved offices and although I do miss our old space, our new home in the City has seen us not only lower our carbon emissions - a huge plus - but together we have also created a wonderful space for our teams to create their best work.
As an agency we have worked hard to evolve our culture and in 22 we made a series of innovative policy changes to keep the agency at the forefront of business practices, building a workplace fit for adland's brightest and best.
What one thing are you proudest of this year?
It has to be making CEO.
And what’s been your biggest challenge?
This is a market like never seen before. It will be a challenge to achieve what we need to and it means things need to change and that’s an opportunity.
What are you most looking forward to in 2023?
I’m up for it so bring it! That and the Women’s World Cup!
What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?
More diverse leadership.
Creative Salon on FCB Inferno's 2022:
Vigorous, provocative and exciting. Not necessarily the words that the industry have used to describe FCB Inferno. But 2022 was a year of making all of this eminently possible.
It wasn't till October last year that Katy Wright was promoted from her role as managing director to CEO, but as the de facto agency leader she was busy injecting the agency with some sass and repute. The year began with a bang with Sport England reappointing the agency, following a competitive pitch, as its creative agency of record. This was followed by another competitive pitch win, Zurich UK.
Like many other agencies, reinvention remained its mantra right from the start of 2022. In May last year, it announced it is bringing its creative data and CRM capability FCB/Six to the UK with its first client, Unite Students. The IPG-owned unit brings together creativity and data by helping brands use their data, performance media and customer experiences to drive customer engagement.
In the summer, the agency scooped its first ever Titanium Lion for its “Dyslexic thinking” campaign for Virgin Group. The campaign got ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ added as a skill on LinkedIn.
Other creative highlights include a cinema campaign lauding the success of the first 30 years of The Premier League, and a heartwarming campaign celebrating little moments of kindness for the 80th anniversary of the Andrex brand.
Alongside CCO Owen Lee and CSO Ben Jaffé, Katy's mission to grow the agency and also rebuild the future for our industry will be an endeavour worth a watch.
Creative Salon Says: FCB Inferno has made some creative strides in recent months (see Titanium at Cannes Lions win for its "Made by Dyslexia" campaign), but there is definitely still some way for it to go. Now, though, with Katy Wright as the newly promoted CEO, and global chair Susan Credle's and global CEO Tyler Turnbull's aim of giving the shop some heft and a real creative backbone, it looks like it just might get realised.
Katy Wright is already building a reputation of a leader who's inclined to push boundaries and challenge convention in the name of growth and reputation. Katy, now that you've been given the go-ahead. Go ahead, break the rules.