Simpsons, Bernie, Ant & Dec And Phoebe Waller: Just Some Of The Greg And Mike's Creative Sparks

Mike Mackenzie and Greg Harvey are the senior creative duo at FCB London. But, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Originating from Nottingham and Cambridgeshire respectively, Harvey and Mackenzie are quite happy living life non-london style. Harvey runs a YouTube Scamp School - a place for tips and tricks, information, and inspiration, designed to help you master the art of scamping. Mackenzie is an Autograss Motorsport driver for half of the year and builds his own race cars for the rest of the year.

Back to their agency life, both of them are just shy of ten years in the industry. Starting out at 4Creative, the duo has worked at Havas Cake and BMB, before finally settling at FCB London.

They have recently delivered campaigns for the Premier League, celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Zurich Insurance's 'Sustain Your World' Campaign.