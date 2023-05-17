Five Reasons Why
Five Reasons Why...FCB Inferno Rebrands to FCB London
The rebrand marks a reset moment for the agency toasting a new'ish' CEO, an ambitious leadership and new business wins
17 May 2023
IPG-owned FCB has announced this week the rebranding of its London office from Inferno to FCB London.
The move follows a roller coaster ride in 2022. The agency was awarded a Titanium at Cannes Lions for its "Made by Dyslexia" campaign, making it the second most awarded agency in the UK. It then went on to move offices in the City, and concluded the year with the promotion of Katy Wright to CEO of the network’s London agency.
The move also comes on the heels of a series of new business wins by its leadership team - put in place two years ago, who have brought in new big global clients including Škoda and Unilever. Wright's team includes CCO Owen Lee and CSO Ben Jaffé. FCB London has been winning the hearts of UK consumers and top creative effectiveness honours worldwide with famous campaigns for Sport England, The Big Issue and Virgin.
The agency has also launched new capabilities like FCB/SIX - the network agency's creative data and CRM capability which it bought to the UK last year with its first client, Unite Students. Early last year the London agency moved into its new Old Bailey home to work closer with its IPG data and media partners.
FCB Inferno was formed in 2013 from the merger of independent agency Inferno into the London office of DraftFCB. The network rebranded as FCB in 2014.
Marking the agency’s rebrand and celebrating its location, FCB London has commissioned artists, including Yee Poon, Lauren Morsley, Ly Leová, Jacelyn Yap and Jamie Powell, to create artwork around what London means to them. FCB London will host an online and real-life exhibition at its office by the Old Bailey and is also welcoming submissions from emerging creatives of all disciplines for paid commissions.
The refreshed FCB London comes in response to the demands of the modern marketer who is seeking simplicity, integration, and breakthrough creativity. This move reclaims FCB London's offering as a creative boutique, supported by the talent and expertise of one of the most awarded global networks.
Under the leadership of Wright - who's already building a reputation of a leader inclined to push boundaries and challenge convention in the name of growth and reputation - FCB London has continued its growth trajectory - winning Škoda and Unilever.
The success of the London office and the clarity provided by the name change will further solidify the critical position of FCB London as the EMEA hub for the network’s global clients.
With society and trends moving evolving at breakneck speed, brands no longer have the luxury of adopting a wait-and-see approach. Instead, they need to be quick to react to trends and boutique agencies like FCB London - with agility built into their DNA - will have the capability of helping them succeed.
The timing of the office’s rebranding is particularly significant, coming during FCB’s celebrations of the company’s 150th Anniversary. FCB London became the agency’s first international office when it was established in 1928, and their creative legacy includes the Dulux dog, British Airways’ promise that “We’ll take more care of you,” and Sure’s iconic “tick”.
CEO Katy Wright says: "“I’m very excited about what the future holds for FCB London, we’re entering a new chapter of growth, with the recent wins, people promotions and new hires that only help to fuel the positive momentum. This industry continues to provide new challenges and a need to reinvent and move with the times, technology in order for us to deliver creative solutions that can really have a positive impact, and I love the challenge of that.”
Tyler Turnbull, global CEO of FCB, said, “The London leadership team has catalyzed a new era of creative impact and business growth for our clients. The change in name honors this amazing transformation while also highlighting the critical importance that London holds both for our clients and the entire FCB global network.”
Susan Credle, global chair & global chief creative officer of FCB, said, “London is a brand, a very strong advertising and marketing brand. Two years ago, the team set out to create the kind of work that would make the industry proud. This rebranding is FCB’s commitment to continue to creatively contribute to this incredible market that is hugely important to our global network.”