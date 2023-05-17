IPG-owned FCB has announced this week the rebranding of its London office from Inferno to FCB London.

The move follows a roller coaster ride in 2022. The agency was awarded a Titanium at Cannes Lions for its "Made by Dyslexia" campaign, making it the second most awarded agency in the UK. It then went on to move offices in the City, and concluded the year with the promotion of Katy Wright to CEO of the network’s London agency.

The move also comes on the heels of a series of new business wins by its leadership team - put in place two years ago, who have brought in new big global clients including Škoda and Unilever. Wright's team includes CCO Owen Lee and CSO Ben Jaffé. FCB London has been winning the hearts of UK consumers and top creative effectiveness honours worldwide with famous campaigns for Sport England, The Big Issue and Virgin.

The agency has also launched new capabilities like FCB/SIX - the network agency's creative data and CRM capability which it bought to the UK last year with its first client, Unite Students. Early last year the London agency moved into its new Old Bailey home to work closer with its IPG data and media partners.

FCB Inferno was formed in 2013 from the merger of independent agency Inferno into the London office of DraftFCB. The network rebranded as FCB in 2014.

Marking the agency’s rebrand and celebrating its location, FCB London has commissioned artists, including Yee Poon, Lauren Morsley, Ly Leová, Jacelyn Yap and Jamie Powell, to create artwork around what London means to them. FCB London will host an online and real-life exhibition at its office by the Old Bailey and is also welcoming submissions from emerging creatives of all disciplines for paid commissions.

Five Reasons Why FCB Inferno Rebrands to FCB London