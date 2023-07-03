Castore teams up with FCB London for 'Summer of Sport' campaign
The OOH campaign is the sportswear brand's biggest campaign to date
03 July 2023
British sportswear brand Castore has unveiled its latest out-of-home campaign 'Summer of Sport'.
Working with creative agency FCB London, Castore’s biggest brand campaign to date showcases all the sports they are part of.
Focusing in on the Wimbledon Tennis, The Ashes, and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, FCB London's approach started with finding a tone that was true to Castore and versatile enough to work across all sports. The agency identified an empowered tone of voice that they could tap into that made ‘Better Never Stops’ stand out and align with their partners.
One of the key contributors to the brand’s success and reputation is the partnerships with sporting teams and athletes, including the England Cricket teams, Oracle Red Bull Racing and three-time grand slam winner, Sir Andy Murray.
The campaign’s hero creative is Wimbledon - a striking OOH of Andy Murray’s hip Xray - which will run across sites in London, Earlsfield, and Wimbledon, until 7 July.
The promotion’s other impactful creative for The Ashes is featured outside Lords in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham and Headingley in Leeds, coinciding with a summer full of men’s and women’s Ashes fixtures.
The final activation will run during the F1 British Grand Prix and features Sergio Perez, F1 Driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Tom Beahon, co-founder, Castore, said: “We’re delighted to unveil 'Summer of Sport' to showcase all the amazing sports and athletes we are passionate to work with: from Oracle Red Bull Racing to Andy Murray and the women’s cricket team. This summer it was important to celebrate what Castore means to them and to the wider public. FCB London really understood us. In our biggest brand campaign to date FCB London has captured our energy, passion of our brand and ambition for our business."
Jack Walker, head of art, FCB London, said: “Castore has a hunger to be the best, that runs all the way through the company from the people that work there to the teams they sponsor. 'Summer of Sport' demonstrates that relentless spirit through a tone of voice and visual style that reflects the gritty truth of sport. The result is a campaign that feels emotionally charged and based off the core belief that Better Never Stops."
Credits
FCB LONDON
Chief Creative Officer: Owen Lee
Head of Art: Jack Walker
Creative Partner: Al Young
Creative Director: Ben Usher
Creative Director: Rob Farren
Strategy Director: Tom Lindo
Business Director: Emily Whiteaway
Account Director: Michael Freeman
Producer: Biba Thomas
Media: Smart Media
CASTORE
Global Head of Marketing: Saffron Milligan
Senior Marketing Manager: Sophie Smith