Castore teams up with FCB London for 'Summer of Sport' campaign

Focusing in on the Wimbledon Tennis, The Ashes, and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, FCB London's approach started with finding a tone that was true to Castore and versatile enough to work across all sports. The agency identified an empowered tone of voice that they could tap into that made ‘Better Never Stops’ stand out and align with their partners.

One of the key contributors to the brand’s success and reputation is the partnerships with sporting teams and athletes, including the England Cricket teams, Oracle Red Bull Racing and three-time grand slam winner, Sir Andy Murray.

The campaign’s hero creative is Wimbledon - a striking OOH of Andy Murray’s hip Xray - which will run across sites in London, Earlsfield, and Wimbledon, until 7 July.

The promotion’s other impactful creative for The Ashes is featured outside Lords in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham and Headingley in Leeds, coinciding with a summer full of men’s and women’s Ashes fixtures.

The final activation will run during the F1 British Grand Prix and features Sergio Perez, F1 Driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing.