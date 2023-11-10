QuickBooks Accountants_Master Image

Intuit QuickBooks celebrates nation's unsung heroes ... accountants

The ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ campaign was created by FCB London

10 November 2023

Accounting software brand Intuit QuickBooks and creative agency FCB London have unveiled their new campaign, ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’, in a bid to bring accountants into the spotlight. The brand feels that number crunchers are often overlooked or underappreciated.

‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ shows warrior Queen Boudica talking to her accountant about sharpening her acquisitions strategy, the Three Bears getting their payroll just right, Hercules strengthening his personal training business, and Sleeping Beauty relaxing during tax season.

The new campaign quite literally heroes accountants across the UK, showing that every client – even the historical, mythical and fairy tale ones – owes a lot to their heroic accountants. Using these unexpected characters, the ads will show UK accountants all the ways in which QuickBooks for Accountants technology can help them work more efficiently.

And what better day to launch the campaign than the 10 November, which as we all know is International Accounting Day? This celebrates the day in 1494 when Luca Paciolo, the 'Father of Accounting' published his foundation for modern accounting and bookkeeping, Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni et proportionalita (everything about arithmetic, geometry and proportion).

‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ is directed by award-winning female director Tiny Bullet, and showcases how QuickBooks for Accountants is the perfect tool for small firm accountants, through innovative new products like Pro Tax, Practice Manager and Bureau Payroll, which help them help their clients and grow their practices.

Michael Benjamin, Director of Marketing Intuit QuickBooks UK said: “Accountants are a key audience for Intuit QuickBooks, due to their expertise, and as a source of recommendation and trust for our SMB audience. ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ is the biggest and boldest campaign we’ve ever done for accounting professionals. It really shows how much we value them, and how QuickBooks for Accountants has been made specifically for their needs.”

Ben Usher, Creative Director at FCB London added: “Accountants are rarely in the spotlight, so with this campaign we literally wanted to hero them. If you’ve ever wondered who advised Boudica that chariot blades are tax deductible, or who strengthened Hercules’ Personal Training business, now you know it was someone using QuickBooks for Accountants!”

The campaign will run across YouTube, OOH, Print, Social, Digital, Radio and Events from 10 November to the end of Q4 2023.

Credits

AGENCY FCB LONDON

CCO: Owen Lee

Creative Directors: Jessica Giles, Austin Hamilton

Creative Team: Ben Usher, Rob Farren

Art Directors: Rob Farren, Jessica Giles

Copywriters: Ben Usher, Austin Hamilton

Business Directors: Erika Abd-Allah, Kirsten Barnes

Account Manager: Bizzie Martin

Strategist: Anna Green

Agency Producers: Carrie Moores, Nikki Chapman, Dawn Moretti

Designers: Becci Salmon, Jack Walker, William Little, Tessa Bridge, Dante Attuoni

PRODUCTION

Director/ Production Co: Tiny Bullet @Flipt

Flipt Producers: Philippa Thomas, Adam Saward

DOP: Chris Sabogal

Stills Photographer: Gary Salter

Editor: Sam Bould @Final Cut

Post Production: Unit

Music & Sound Design: Unit

CLIENT – INTUIT QUICKBOOKS

Director of Marketing, UK: Michael Benjamin

Head of Marketing, SMBs: Martin Dyhouse

Head of Marketing, Accountants: Sara Zaibag

Senior Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney

Senior Marketing Manager: Bee Nortje

