Intuit QuickBooks celebrates nation's unsung heroes ... accountants
The ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ campaign was created by FCB London
10 November 2023
Accounting software brand Intuit QuickBooks and creative agency FCB London have unveiled their new campaign, ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’, in a bid to bring accountants into the spotlight. The brand feels that number crunchers are often overlooked or underappreciated.
‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ shows warrior Queen Boudica talking to her accountant about sharpening her acquisitions strategy, the Three Bears getting their payroll just right, Hercules strengthening his personal training business, and Sleeping Beauty relaxing during tax season.
The new campaign quite literally heroes accountants across the UK, showing that every client – even the historical, mythical and fairy tale ones – owes a lot to their heroic accountants. Using these unexpected characters, the ads will show UK accountants all the ways in which QuickBooks for Accountants technology can help them work more efficiently.
And what better day to launch the campaign than the 10 November, which as we all know is International Accounting Day? This celebrates the day in 1494 when Luca Paciolo, the 'Father of Accounting' published his foundation for modern accounting and bookkeeping, Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni et proportionalita (everything about arithmetic, geometry and proportion).
‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ is directed by award-winning female director Tiny Bullet, and showcases how QuickBooks for Accountants is the perfect tool for small firm accountants, through innovative new products like Pro Tax, Practice Manager and Bureau Payroll, which help them help their clients and grow their practices.
OOH
Michael Benjamin, Director of Marketing Intuit QuickBooks UK said: “Accountants are a key audience for Intuit QuickBooks, due to their expertise, and as a source of recommendation and trust for our SMB audience. ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ is the biggest and boldest campaign we’ve ever done for accounting professionals. It really shows how much we value them, and how QuickBooks for Accountants has been made specifically for their needs.”
Ben Usher, Creative Director at FCB London added: “Accountants are rarely in the spotlight, so with this campaign we literally wanted to hero them. If you’ve ever wondered who advised Boudica that chariot blades are tax deductible, or who strengthened Hercules’ Personal Training business, now you know it was someone using QuickBooks for Accountants!”
The campaign will run across YouTube, OOH, Print, Social, Digital, Radio and Events from 10 November to the end of Q4 2023.
Credits
AGENCY FCB LONDON
CCO: Owen Lee
Creative Directors: Jessica Giles, Austin Hamilton
Creative Team: Ben Usher, Rob Farren
Art Directors: Rob Farren, Jessica Giles
Copywriters: Ben Usher, Austin Hamilton
Business Directors: Erika Abd-Allah, Kirsten Barnes
Account Manager: Bizzie Martin
Strategist: Anna Green
Agency Producers: Carrie Moores, Nikki Chapman, Dawn Moretti
Designers: Becci Salmon, Jack Walker, William Little, Tessa Bridge, Dante Attuoni
PRODUCTION
Director/ Production Co: Tiny Bullet @Flipt
Flipt Producers: Philippa Thomas, Adam Saward
DOP: Chris Sabogal
Stills Photographer: Gary Salter
Editor: Sam Bould @Final Cut
Post Production: Unit
Music & Sound Design: Unit
CLIENT – INTUIT QUICKBOOKS
Director of Marketing, UK: Michael Benjamin
Head of Marketing, SMBs: Martin Dyhouse
Head of Marketing, Accountants: Sara Zaibag
Senior Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney
Senior Marketing Manager: Bee Nortje