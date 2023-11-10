Intuit QuickBooks celebrates nation's unsung heroes ... accountants

‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ shows warrior Queen Boudica talking to her accountant about sharpening her acquisitions strategy, the Three Bears getting their payroll just right, Hercules strengthening his personal training business, and Sleeping Beauty relaxing during tax season.

The new campaign quite literally heroes accountants across the UK, showing that every client – even the historical, mythical and fairy tale ones – owes a lot to their heroic accountants. Using these unexpected characters, the ads will show UK accountants all the ways in which QuickBooks for Accountants technology can help them work more efficiently.

And what better day to launch the campaign than the 10 November, which as we all know is International Accounting Day? This celebrates the day in 1494 when Luca Paciolo, the 'Father of Accounting' published his foundation for modern accounting and bookkeeping, Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni et proportionalita (everything about arithmetic, geometry and proportion).

‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ is directed by award-winning female director Tiny Bullet, and showcases how QuickBooks for Accountants is the perfect tool for small firm accountants, through innovative new products like Pro Tax, Practice Manager and Bureau Payroll, which help them help their clients and grow their practices.