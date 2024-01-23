Dentsu Unwraps 'Why The Snag Not?' Campaign After Landing Inclusive Tights Brand
The pitch not only secured a partnership to lead Snag's creative projects but also earned Dentsu Creative a spot on the shortlist for Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award
23 January 2024
Inclusive tights brand Snag has appointed Dentsu Creative as its creative agency of record.
Founded in 2017, Snag is a bold, purpose-led brand on a mission to make clothing accessible to everyone. With sizes ranging from 4 to 36, Snag is tearing up the ‘plus-size’ label by making beautiful, seamless tights for every single body.
Inclusivity is at the heart of this ethos as Snag strives to include everyone regardless of size, gender, race, sexuality, or ability. The brand also has a firm commitment to sustainability and will only bring a product to market where there is confidence in the ethics of the whole supply chain.
Snag’s fun, life-affirming outlook and commitment to quality have seen it grow quickly over the last six years, winning the brand a legion of fans and a 4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot from over 100,000 reviews.
With Snag looking to take its growth to the next level, the brand has hired Dentsu Creative to work across all creative projects.
The first piece of work sees Dentsu Creative deliver a punchy new brand campaign using the real and loyal community of ‘Snagglers,’ titled "Why The Snag Not?" Snag is a fashion brand that proudly and now clearly focuses on the intrinsic nature of how fashion feels and the liberating notion of self-expression. Who better to express this than the customers themselves? ‘Snagglers’ don’t care about fashion rules or what they’re ‘supposed’ to do; they wear what makes them happy.
Capturing this spirit and ethos are a new brand and social film with a message that will also be roaming the streets of London, spreading affirming, "fuck-the-fashion-patriarchy" and other joyful resistance messages in locations where it is most needed.
Dentsu Creative’s pitch work was so successful at tapping into Snag’s inclusion-led values that it has also been shortlisted for this year's Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award, challenging the advertising industry to address the lack of authentic representation of LGBTQIA+ communities.
Brie Read, CEO, and founder of Snag, said: “We are very excited to be working with Dentsu Creative because no one has ever encapsulated our brand so well before. During the pitch, their team really got under the skin of our brand and understood what we’re all about, which was a joy to see. With Dentsu Creative, we will bring, as we look to expand our community of ‘Snagglers’ and take fun, accessible, and ethical clothing to the masses.”
Sue Higgs, ECD at Dentsu Creative, said: “Snag is an incredible brand on a mission to change the world and bring joy to the way every single person dresses. And we at Dentsu Creative are here for it. So It’s our absolute pleasure to join forces with them to dismantle the fashion patriarchy and ensure everyone has access to fantastic clothing.”
