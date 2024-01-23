Dentsu Unwraps 'Why The Snag Not?' Campaign After Landing Inclusive Tights Brand

Inclusivity is at the heart of this ethos as Snag strives to include everyone regardless of size, gender, race, sexuality, or ability. The brand also has a firm commitment to sustainability and will only bring a product to market where there is confidence in the ethics of the whole supply chain.

Snag’s fun, life-affirming outlook and commitment to quality have seen it grow quickly over the last six years, winning the brand a legion of fans and a 4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot from over 100,000 reviews.

With Snag looking to take its growth to the next level, the brand has hired Dentsu Creative to work across all creative projects.

The first piece of work sees Dentsu Creative deliver a punchy new brand campaign using the real and loyal community of ‘Snagglers,’ titled "Why The Snag Not?" Snag is a fashion brand that proudly and now clearly focuses on the intrinsic nature of how fashion feels and the liberating notion of self-expression. Who better to express this than the customers themselves? ‘Snagglers’ don’t care about fashion rules or what they’re ‘supposed’ to do; they wear what makes them happy.