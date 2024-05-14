cannes lions 2024
Social & Influencer Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
The UK scores Bronze with AMV BBDO winning for Sheba work, Edelman for Heineken and adam&eveDDB for Marmite.
AMV BBDO London has snagged a bronze for it's Sheba work, 'The Gravy Race'.
The Mars Petcare brand launched "The Gravy Race" to promote its new Sheba Gravy Indulgence Entrées. The campaign featured eight famous internet cats racing by licking a line of gravy, with each race moving the fastest cat to the next round. Sports commentator Ian Eagle announced the event, which reached a combined audience of over 55 million. The final race was live-streamed from Times Square, New York City. The campaign included teaser films, Instagram and TikTok updates, audience voting, and a sweepstakes with a $3,000 gift card and a year's supply of Sheba cat food as prizes.
Edelman London, along with LePub Milan also snagged a Bronze for the Heineken campaign 'The Social Swap'.
Heineken launched "The Social Swap" to address gender bias in football by having sports pundits Jill Scott and Gary Neville switch social media accounts for five days.
This social experiment revealed that Jill’s account, managed by Gary, received five times more sexist comments than Gary’s account, managed by Jill.
The campaign highlighted the sexism female pundits face, aligning with Heineken's belief in inclusivity in soccer.
This issue was brought to light during the UEFA finals in May 2023, utilising platforms like X to engage a wide audience and promote inclusivity in soccer. Heineken further supported the cause by providing 5,000 licenses for the AI moderation tool Arwen to help fans filter out abusive comments.
And in a joint collaboration, adam&eveDDB, New York and London snatched a Bronze for Marmite and 'Smuggler'.
Marmite launched the campaign to satisfy the cravings of British expats in the US who miss their beloved spread.
Highlighting the desperation of over 700,000 Brits without access to Marmite, the campaign recruited volunteers from the UK to sneak jars into the US.
Through OOH, social media, radio, and TV, Marmite invited travelers from London to New York to become "Marmite Smugglers," emphasising camaraderie among Marmite enthusiasts.
The campaign featured a 90-second exposé-style film documenting these smuggling efforts and rewarded participants with special edition 'Smuggler' jars.
Over 500 applicants responded within the first 48 hours, underscoring the dedication of Marmite's fan base and the campaign's success in rallying support for expats missing their favorite spread.
The Grand Prix for the Social and Influencer category went to Ogilvy PR New York for 'Michael Cerave', as well as a Silver Lion.
CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US, unveiled the campaign during Super Bowl 58.
Developed in partnership with actor Michael Cera, viral dermatologists, and TikTok influencers, the campaign addressed misconceptions about the brand.
While Michael Cera humorously claimed association with CeraVe, the brand's board-certified dermatologists set the record straight during the Super Bowl reveal, emphasising CeraVe's genuine commitment to dermatologist-developed skincare since 2005.
The campaign aimed to educate consumers on CeraVe's key ingredients like ceramides and MVE Technology, showcasing its innovative approach to brand storytelling.
Other wins include two Golds for Saatchi&Saatchi New York, one Gold for TBWA\Hakuhodo and a Silver for Dentsu Creative Chicago.
Overall, 56 Social and Influencer Lions were awarded: one Grand Prix, nine Gold, 18 Silver and 28 Bronze.
