Social & Influencer Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Edelman London, along with LePub Milan also snagged a Bronze for the Heineken campaign 'The Social Swap'.

Heineken launched "The Social Swap" to address gender bias in football by having sports pundits Jill Scott and Gary Neville switch social media accounts for five days.

This social experiment revealed that Jill’s account, managed by Gary, received five times more sexist comments than Gary’s account, managed by Jill.

The campaign highlighted the sexism female pundits face, aligning with Heineken's belief in inclusivity in soccer.

This issue was brought to light during the UEFA finals in May 2023, utilising platforms like X to engage a wide audience and promote inclusivity in soccer. Heineken further supported the cause by providing 5,000 licenses for the AI moderation tool Arwen to help fans filter out abusive comments.