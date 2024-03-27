Sheba challenges cats to compete against each other

In the latest campaign developed with AMV BBDO, the Sheba brand is also teaming up with American sports announcer and cat lover, Ian Eagle, to bring excitement to this fierce feline competition as he calls every lick and lap from the sidelines. The big final will be live streamed from Times Square in New York City.

As pet parents know, cats are well versed in licking many things, especially when it comes to rich, delicious gravy. As a cat food brand that puts cats at the heart of everything it does, the Sheba brand has expanded their premium cat food offering with new Sheba Gravy Indulgence Entrées. The new product comes in an easy-to-peel twin pack that appeals to cats’ selective tastes with extra gravy – specifically 70 per cent gravy and 30 per cent delicate cuts of beef, chicken, or fish – in four delectable flavours.

“For cats, licking is a sign of bonding, and now the SHEBA brand has delivered the ultimate lick of gravy goodness that shows our feline friends just how much they’re adored,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America. “Not only can cat parents feel confident feeding their cat a 100% complete and balanced meal but Sheba Gravy Indulgence Entrées are what cats love and deserve, helping to create more moments of affection."

AMV BBDO Creative Partner Andre Sallowicz added: “The Gravy Race has all the right ingredients to be one of the most famous competitions in the world: internet-famous cats, a top sports commentator, and a track made of Sheba Gravy Indulgence Entrées. And with a reach of over 55 million cat lovers tuning in, it has the potential to be one of the most-watched sports events in the US. The Gravy Race is sure to catapult the brand into the spotlight, adding a splash of fun and excitement to the product launch.”

The brand experience, entertaining campaign launches with a 30-second teaser film on digital and social, introducing the competitors, followed by the competition heats, semi- and finals across Instagram and TikTok from the Sheba brand and the cat contestants. On Instagram Stories, ads will bring the audience into the action by encouraging them to vote for who they think will have the quickest lick. The audience will also be able to click through to buy the product while watching the race. The campaign will be promoted across digital OOH, social and influencer channels, and supported through PR.

As part of the campaign, now through next week, cat parents can also get in on the action by entering The Gravy Race sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive a $3,000 gift card, a one year supply of Sheba cat food and treats, including Sheba Gravy Indulgence Entrées and Sheba branded swag.

