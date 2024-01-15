Meta Quest teams up with Puma To Create The World’s Smallest Gym

Designed to specifically launch at the moment the January gym rush falls off a cliff, 'The World’s Smallest Gym' presents a perfect alternative to keep us moving. The fully immersive, mixed reality experience will be at the Puma flagship store, The East Side Mall, and The Mall of Berlin until the 3 February. The public is invited to sign up for a 15-20 minute trial of the variety of immersive fitness applications on the Quest 3. Guests will be able to choose from a range of experiences, including boxing, HIIT and Zumba, in a specially designed 2m x 2m space.

For Meta Quest and Puma, the partnership is a beautiful intersection of tech and fitness that aligns with both businesses.

"Fitness is some of the most important content on Meta Quest 3 and we are excited to partner with Puma, a brand that our German audience loves and trusts," said Judith Hülshoff, Marketing Manager for Germany at Meta Quest 3.

Ivan Dashkov, Head of Emerging Marketing Tech at Puma, added: “The partnership with Meta Quest is perfectly in line with Puma's ethos: Forever Faster. This has been a great opportunity for the brand to partner with a leader in VR and utilize the latest technology to showcase Puma’s deep connection to sports.”

The campaign, launched with Puma athlete, and NBA superstar Dennis Schröder, demonstrates how the Quest 3 can supplement his training, and projection media that brings to life the tiny space needed for your own World’s Smallest Gym.

The live events are realized by BBDO Germany and AMV BBDO London, and accompanied by a media mix ranging from wild postering, to editorial partnerships and social media through influencer partnerships and the shareable content from training sessions. Responsible for the creative storytelling for the influencer partnership was Granny & Spark.

Jonathan Deeb, CCO at BBDO Germany, commented: “This is a dream collaboration between two iconic brands in their fields. MR has the ability to change the way people work out, making it more accessible, more fun and easier to stick to, but at its core it’s still a sport. And January is the perfect moment to capitalise on the incredible energy people have for fitness, but solve some of the barriers we all face in a way that’s fun and famous.”

This campaign was led by Meta Reality Labs Marcom & in-house creative agency Creative X, in partnership with BBDO Germany & AMV BBDO and Unit9, who managed creative and production respectively. Innovision was responsible for event management, while Segmenta communications, MSL and Berk were responsible for press relations.

CREDITS

META X PUMA: THE WORLD’S SMALLEST GYM

