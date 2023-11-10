Steven Bartlett stars in Vodafone Business docu-series 'Digital SOS’

The first episode sees Vodafone Business, V-Hub, and Steven Bartlett visit Bishop’s Stortford to surprise Amelia Lawes, the owner of Apex Gym, by answering her Digital SOS.

Apex, a uniquely inclusive gym, loved by the local community, had previously faced financial difficulties and Amelia was overwhelmed by the challenges of using digital tools to win new customers. She needed urgent help.

Apex Strength and Wellness Gym Founder and Owner Amelia Lawes said: “Having started my community gym in 2018, like many SMEs we have struggled to recover since the start of the pandemic. As a pillar of our community, it’s been an eye-opening experience to see just how much of a role a sound digital strategy can play in developing your business opportunities.

“I’m thankful for the work Vodafone Business is doing alongside Steven Bartlett to educate small business owners on the benefits of embracing digital technology as many still lack the knowledge and confidence to do it effectively.”

Vodafone Business Ambassador and Diary of a CEO star Steven Bartlett added: “I’m delighted to be working with Vodafone Business on this new documentary series to help really drive home the benefits for businesses of a having a sound digital strategy in place. SMEs are the backbone of our economy and it’s simply frightening to see the detrimental effect it would have on the economy if a significant proportion SMEs were to fail simply through not embracing digital technology.

“But there is much that can be done to avoid that reality There is a whole world of opportunity that SMEs can take advantage of by boosting their digital skills and making greater use of technology. Our hope is that this documentary series will provide business owners with the inspiration they need to boost their digital skills and improve their futures.”

Jo Wedlock, Brand Marketing and Communications Director, Vodafone Business UK commented: “At Vodafone, we recognise the challenges small business owners face daily to keep their business moving. Small businesses owners are often their own marketing, PR, social media, HR, accounting, and sales departments rolled into one, and having to juggle those responsibilities collectively often leaves little time to brush up on digital skills.

“However, devising a robust digital strategy needn’t be so complicated or time consuming for time poor business owners. That’s why we’ve launched ‘Digital SOS’, a new documentary series with Steven Bartlett to demonstrate simple tactics to help small business owners make better use of their digital skills - which are no longer a nice to have - but an imperative to help small businesses weather challenging market conditions and boost growth.”

From going paper-free to creating better social content through to driving web traffic with SEO, Steven and the V-Hub experts support Amelia to learn the digital skills she needs for Apex to succeed.