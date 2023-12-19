Guinness 'Foot Pints' pave the way to the pub this Christmas

With the hope of snow and possible sharp temperature drop, Guinness 'Foot Pints' playfully celebrates the festive season by paving the way to the pub. With so many pubs closing since Covid and with increasing running costs, Guinness are landing their commitment to the pubs by showing that you can now go, whatever the weather.

The 'Foot Pints' take centre stage in a 15-second promo film for social media, playfully mimicking the seriousness and gleam found in sneaker launches. Combining this aesthetic with the epic and humorous tone that is the Guinness trademark, the spot showcases the boots’ 'unveiling'. Against a beautifully dark backdrop, a glinting Guinness harp catches the eye, building anticipation. The boot rotates to show every angle. Then, as the music swells, the sole of the boot is revealed: it has been engineered to look like the shape of a pint of Guinness, leaving footprints of the brand’s iconic pint shape in the snow as you walk to the pub.

To support the campaign, press and outdoor will show the 'Foot Pints' making their way to pubs throughout the country. A limited edition was produced, and customers can register their interest via https://www.guinness.com/en-ie/shop/foot-pints.

Diageo Senior Brand Manager, Jennifer Gleeson said: “Building upon our famous Christmas footprints billboard, we’re launching this fun campaign underlining the iconic GUINNESS serve while celebrating the festive season and the pubs that play a key role in culture and communion, especially throughout winter."