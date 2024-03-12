Decathlon unveils rebrand with Wolff Olins and AMV BBDO

Since its creation in 1976, Decathlon has catered to pros and beginners alike - the company designs for all sports, all people and all levels. But despite the scale of the business, its brand voice wasn’t carrying it well enough into the hearts of customers or future audiences.

With the appointment of Barbara Martin Coppola as Global Chief Executive Officer of Decathlon in 2022, Wolff Olins was briefed as trusted brand transformation partner to support the new business strategy of shifting Decathlon from a French retailer to a future-fit global sports brand.

With the Sports category changing rapidly in line with consumer trends, the question at the centre of the strategic approach was: what role does sport play in our lives? Insights showed that people's love for sport is not tied into the winning, but in the enjoyment and wellness it brings.

This led to the development of a new purpose for the organisation: ‘to move people through the wonders of sport’, with the entire brand strategy anchored around the idea of wonder. Wonder as the promise of amplifying all the emotions of sport; enjoyment, connection, adventure. Celebrating movement, participation and progress. An invitation for people to play their way, on their terms.

The new Decathlon brand platform is rooted in its new positioning ‘make sport yours’; enabling everyone to embrace sport on their own terms and live happier, healthier lives. Breaking away from the category’s traditional focus on perfection and injecting a sense of play and enjoyment back into sport.

The Wolff Olins team streamlined a portfolio of 85 brands into one unified brand: Decathlon. This supported the design of a desirable, expressive visual identity that positions Decathlon as a maker, not just a retailer. This included revitalising the iconic blue, celebrating the iconic, heritage wordmark and introducing the new brand icon: L’Orbit.

L’Orbit is an expression of the brand’s purpose; conveying movement and circularity, with a strong angle inspired by the iconic wordmark and a peak representing its connection to outdoor sporting activities. It will now feature prominently on all products, from play to pro, signalling a new narrative for sport.

The wider identity system is designed to work effortlessly across all channels. A new voice, art direction, motion, iconography is brought together with a bespoke typeface: Decathlon Sans. Inspired by the iconic Avant Garde wordmark of the 1970s, Decathlon Sans is both expressive and technical in its details and design, making it impactful wherever it is met.

A motion system brings the Orbit to life, working across animated type, imagery, layouts and cinematography with a signature orbital movement. The approach to art direction aims to redefine sport, with a focus on emotion and authenticity as well as showcasing a spectrum of narratives that embrace the diversity of ages, abilities and sports that makes Decathlon unique.

To launch the new Decathlon brand to the world, Wolff Olins’ sister creative agency AMV BBDO has developed a campaign centred on the concept of play. At the heart of the creative work lies a profound human insight: regardless of age, skill or sport, the joy of play lives in every single one of us. Decathlon invites everyone, everywhere to rediscover the joy of play. In a world where stress and perfectionism hold so many people back from enjoying sport, Decathlon simply asks, "Ready to Play?". This bold question serves as an invitation and rallying cry to experience the sheer delight of movement and spontaneity, fostering a deeper connection between individuals and the world of sports.