Plenty brand to fund wedding of couples who 'Vow To Clean'
Essity’s kitchen roll brand Plenty has appeared as a relationship tool in an integrated campaign created by AMV BBDO
15 February 2024
Because love is messy, Essity’s kitchen roll brand Plenty is proposing that “those three words we long to hear” are in fact “I’ll clean up”. Research reveals that British couples see cleaning as a desired act of love and that partners who clean for each other enjoy stronger relationships.
So, in this new integrated campaign by AMV BBDO, Plenty suggests we ditch the expensive gifts or the petrol station bouquet, and turn our partner on by rolling up our sleeves and getting our scrub-on. To encourage this enduring behaviour change, Plenty is launching “Vow To Clean”, offering a lucky couple the chance to win a free wedding ceremony when they commit to cleaning in their wedding vows.
The work is born of the Plenty “Love is Messy” platform, created in 2020, from the insight that healthier relationships to mess make for stronger relationships with one another, and a new commissioned survey of 1000 British couples that reveals that cleaning is an act of love. The research reveals that 72 per cent of Brits believe that a partner proactively cleaning around the house is a display of love - one that is particularly important for the younger generation (over 80 per cent). And 71 per cent of them believe cleaning is a fundamental part of a healthy cohabitating relationship - one in three even believe that cleaning should be added as a vow in marriage.
Today, acts like cleaning the kitchen and taking the bins out appear to be much more evenly split amongst couples with both men and women saying they share the effort in their relationships. However, tension remains when it comes to doing the general cleaning up around the house - in fact, research has shown that one in four marriages end because disagreements over housework.
Plenty’s findings also shows that over 60 per cent of Brits would rather have a clean kitchen than a bunch of flowers. Eight in 10 say that their partner cleaning up spills around the house is more important than a romantic display with rose petals and candles. Over half say cleaning out the hair from the shower is a better gift than being drawn in a surprise bubble bath (52 per cent). And for those with pets, over 60 per cent of say cleaning up after messy fur babies is more important than getting a foot rub.
“Vow To Clean” wants to encourage couples to commit to cleaning for each other to keep their love strong, while positioning Plenty as a relationship tool in couples' lives across the nation. A promo kicks off the creative, encouraging couples to make a lifetime commitment to clean and win a free wedding ceremony. Up to three lucky couples will win a wedding ceremony when they add a vow to clean to their wedding vows. Couples can enter at: https://www.plenty.com/en/love-is-messy-competition/ (T&Cs apply).
To amplify the message and drive engagement, AMV BBDO has also created a social media campaign, including a 20-second video teaser encapsulating the campaign’s playful essence and offering a glimpse into what the couple's big day could look like. Ketchum is the PR agency supporting the work.
Essity Global Marketing & Communications Director, Consumer Tissue Martina Poulopati said: “Our research unveiled the pivotal role of cleaning in relationships, mitigating the discord arising from household chores. 'Vow to Clean' encapsulates Plenty's ethos in a creative and ambitious idea, echoing our true commitment to fostering enduring bonds over the mess that’s inevitable in our lives”.
Essity UK Brand Manager Leanne McLeod added: “By bringing this unique insight to life through a fun, engaging creative, we want to start a campaign to encourage the nation to clean for each other, so their love stays stronger and Plenty is thought of as an ally in positive cleaning behaviours”.
AMV BBDO Creative Partner Andre Sallowicz commented: “By reframing functional cleaning as an indispensable act of love, we’re challenging traditional notions of romance and celebrating the everyday moments that strengthen relationships in a memorable way, at people’s wedding vows. We talk about ‘in sickness and in health’, but what about ‘in cleanliness and in mess’?”.
Credits
Client: Essity
Brand: Plenty
Campaign title: Vow To Clean
Client name: Martina Poulopati, Ekaterina Strelchenko, Luana Lennertz and Leanne McLeod
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Andre Sallowicz and Polina Zabrodskaya
Creative Team: Ben Smith, Dan Kennard and Prabhu Wignarajah
Creative Design Director: Vanessa Fowler-Kendall
Agency Planning Team: Margaux Revol and Marina Glavan
Project Manager: Jackie Kinrade
Agency Account Team: Anna Covell, Helen Limbrey and Louise Mather
Agency Production Team: Ian Whittle and Maggie Scriven
Media Agency: Zenith
PR Agency: Ketchum