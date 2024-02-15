Plenty brand to fund wedding of couples who 'Vow To Clean'

Plenty’s findings also shows that over 60 per cent of Brits would rather have a clean kitchen than a bunch of flowers. Eight in 10 say that their partner cleaning up spills around the house is more important than a romantic display with rose petals and candles. Over half say cleaning out the hair from the shower is a better gift than being drawn in a surprise bubble bath (52 per cent). And for those with pets, over 60 per cent of say cleaning up after messy fur babies is more important than getting a foot rub.

“Vow To Clean” wants to encourage couples to commit to cleaning for each other to keep their love strong, while positioning Plenty as a relationship tool in couples' lives across the nation. A promo kicks off the creative, encouraging couples to make a lifetime commitment to clean and win a free wedding ceremony. Up to three lucky couples will win a wedding ceremony when they add a vow to clean to their wedding vows. Couples can enter at: https://www.plenty.com/en/love-is-messy-competition/ (T&Cs apply).

To amplify the message and drive engagement, AMV BBDO has also created a social media campaign, including a 20-second video teaser encapsulating the campaign’s playful essence and offering a glimpse into what the couple's big day could look like. Ketchum is the PR agency supporting the work.