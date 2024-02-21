Currys staff get drenched in Recycling campaign

Dan Rubel, Brand & Marketing Director at Currys said: “We are proud to offer recycling, trade in and repairs to our customers every day of the year, enabled by our enormous Repair Lab in Newark. These services mean consumers can do right by the planet and their pocket simultaneously, and especially right now with the launch of a range of enhanced trade in deals on TVs, mobiles, consoles, as well as many other appliances. That means major value even for tech that is completely broken and unusable.

“The offer is accompanied by our ‘How Much’ ad campaign, one that uses outlandish humour to get across the outlandish value Currys is offering on unwanted tech. Humour in advertising not only lightens the mood, something we all need, but it's also an important way to dial up the memorability and cut through of a brand's messages. We hope people enjoy it, and that they act – the more tech we can collect and recycle, the better.”

AMV BBDO senior business director & AMV x Green lead Jonny White added: “We’re always looking at ways in which creativity can impact positive sustainable behaviour change, which is the fifth part of Ad Net Zero’s action plan, and this campaign is a great example of that. Sustainability doesn’t have to be serious and, through the use of humour, Currys are helping to engage the British public to take their unwanted old tech into stores for recycling and to get money off."

Sophia Bates, Managing Partner at Spark Foundry UK commented: “Currys’ Trade-In proposition directly closes the value-action gap, giving consumers what they need – a way to be more sustainable whilst also saving money. To tell this impactful story, we took a video first approach, running multiple product creatives across CTV, YouTube and Social channels, we closed the purchase loop with hard working Display Media to drive consumers onsite and in-store. We also used Currys’ first party data to build out unique in-market audiences for each product, ensuring our storytelling delivered personalisation at scale.”

