cannes lions 2024
Entertainment Lions for Music: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Mother wins a Silver Lion for its 'Antslive Cutlery' music video
18 June 2024
Mother London has won a Silver in the Entertainment Lions for Music category for its 'Antslive Cutlery' music video. The campaign involved creating a website that streams over a thousand CCTV cameras, which was then used to produce a music video for UK rapper AntsLive.
Ogilvy New York also won a Gold Lion in the category for its 'Can't B Broken' work for Verizon. The campaign saw agency and brand collaborate with Beyoncé to create a music video that put the Verizon network to the test in the biggest way possible. "Beyoncé breaks the internet, but can she break the network?"
FCB New York bagged a Silver with its Spotify 'Spreadbeats' campaign - a first-of-its-kind music video made and distributed entirely in a media plan spreadsheet, partnering media proposals with the creative power of the streaming platform.
The Grand Prix for the Music Lion category was won by Almap BBDO and Diageo for their Johnnie Walker 'Errata at 88' campaign. The work honoured one of Brazil's greatest singers, Alaíde Costa, now 88, and introduced her to newer generations, restoring her legacy as a Bossa Nova pioneer.
A total of 16 Entertainment Lions for Music were won: one Grand Prix, two Gold, five Silver and eight Bronze.
Follow Creative Salon's Cannes Lions 2024 coverage through our dedicated content section.