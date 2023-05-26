Continuing to make their children proud: Mother's 2023

By growing Mother, we made good on our ‘Pitch It Forward’ pledge, bringing in M&S Clothing and Home, and Jägermeister as new clients without the full creative pitch. These two were highlights, alongside new clients from more traditional new business routes - like Dow Jones/WSJ, Kraken, Reese’s and many more.

All of our retained clients stayed with Mother.

As an agency, we were recognised by a fair few of our peers as amongst the best in the business, including the D&AD President’s Award, Adage’s Purpose-led Agency of the Year, and the only UK agency listed in Ad Week’s International AOTY shortlist. Just last week, MAA rated us as their UK Agency of the Year.

Our staff churn rate is less than half the IPA average, and for those that do leave us, lots go and do something entirely different. We had a lot of promotions from within, people like Emma, Anna, Kirsty, Kathryn and Martin - plus Tom Bender and Alex Morris-Platt who joined from outside - all into leadership roles.

Nobody on the Mother leadership team left us.

Finally, in a year when many of our peers have sold out, we remain and always will remain independent. This helps us focus on the things that matter - making the best work we possibly can and having fun whilst doing that.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our work. Across all clients. Throughout the entire year.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

We increasingly deal in a project-based world, which brings both advantages and disadvantages. The biggest balancing act is making sure we can create the right time and headspace for teams to make the work great, whilst not overloading them, and keep the doors open for new opportunities.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

More of the same. It’s exciting.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

More great examples of Pitching it Forward and tangible commitments to positive pitch initiatives.