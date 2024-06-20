Creative Strategy Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

What the Judges said...

Vita Harris, global CSO for FCB and chair of the jury said that this year the category was "way more expansive than before... with a better spread of work from around the world and activations that happen over a longer period and work that starts locally and becomes global."

She revealed that she was looking for big ideas that drove commerce not just awareness and purpose.

"There is evidence that the industry is getting better at honouring brands," she continued.

“Brands were secondary to commerce, now they are commerce”

She was also looking for work that leaned into culture. Felt the work was more ambitious, more unconventional solutions.