cannes lions 2024
Creative Strategy Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Edelman wins Gold, with further gongs for Ogilvy and Pablo
20 June 2024
Edelman has picked up a Gold Lion for its 'Code my Crown' campaign for Dove in the Creative Strategy category.
The campaign is designed to improve the representation of the Black community through the creation of a free guide for developers around textures and styles to include within video games and digital media.
The work was also a Bronze winner in the Digital Craft category and a Silver in the Entertainment Lions for Gaming as well.
There were further UK wins for Ogilvy UK's work for the Unilever-owned brand. It, along with Ogilvy Canada, picked up a Silver and a Bronze for 'The Cost of Beauty'.
Pablo also scored with a Bronze for 'Skip the Cow' for Flora.
The Grand Prix went to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam for 'A Piece of Me' fort KPN. In total 27 Lions were awarded in this category - four Golds, nine Silvers and 13 Bronze, as well as the Grand Prix.
What the Judges said...
Vita Harris, global CSO for FCB and chair of the jury said that this year the category was "way more expansive than before... with a better spread of work from around the world and activations that happen over a longer period and work that starts locally and becomes global."
She revealed that she was looking for big ideas that drove commerce not just awareness and purpose.
"There is evidence that the industry is getting better at honouring brands," she continued.
“Brands were secondary to commerce, now they are commerce”
She was also looking for work that leaned into culture. Felt the work was more ambitious, more unconventional solutions.