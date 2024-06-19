cannes lions 2024
Media Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Adam&eveDDB win three Lions while Ogilvy UK is awarded with one
19 June 2024
Adam&eveDDB has won three Media Lions at this year's Cannes Festival of Creativity.
A Gold and a Silver were awarded to the agency for its V&A campaign 'If you're into it, it's in the V&A'. The work highlighted the vast scope of the V&A's permanent collection, featuring over 2.8 million objects that narrate a 5,000-year history of creativity across various disciplines. This campaign has already won awards in the Industry Craft, Design and Outdoor categories at Cannes.
The agency also bagged a Bronze Lion for its Pot Noodle 'Sorry For Slurping' campaign which also won a Silver Lion in the Audio and Radio category.
The work was based on the insight that eating Pot Noodle is not always dignified. The original ad featured a woman loudly slurping in an office setting, prompting backlash from some viewers on social media; Pot Noodle responded swiftly with an alternative version featuring more subtle sound effects.
Ogilvy (UK and Canada) and Mindshare also took home a Bronze Media Lion for their Dove 'Cost of Beauty' campaign.
The work addressed the rise in youth mental health challenges linked to harmful beauty content on social platforms, affecting half of all kids per recent Dove Self-Esteem Project findings.
Ogilvy produced a poignant social video illustrating a young girl's evolution from childhood through adolescence, portraying her battle with an eating disorder exacerbated by influencers on social media.
The campaign also won Silver and Bronze Lions in the PR category.
The Grand Prix in the category went to Brazilian agency Gut for its 'Handshake Hunt' campaign for Mercado Libre.
A total of 60 Media Lions were awarded: one Grand Prix, 10 Gold, 19 Silver and 30 Bronze.
