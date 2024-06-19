Media Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Ogilvy (UK and Canada) and Mindshare also took home a Bronze Media Lion for their Dove 'Cost of Beauty' campaign.

The work addressed the rise in youth mental health challenges linked to harmful beauty content on social platforms, affecting half of all kids per recent Dove Self-Esteem Project findings.

Ogilvy produced a poignant social video illustrating a young girl's evolution from childhood through adolescence, portraying her battle with an eating disorder exacerbated by influencers on social media.

The campaign also won Silver and Bronze Lions in the PR category.