Design Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Adam&eveDDB wins further Silver Lion for its V&A campaign

By Creative Salon

18 June 2024

Adam&eveDDB picked up one of only two Lions awarded to UK agencies on the Design category. Once again, its 'If You're Into It, It's In The V&A' brought home the spoils - this time a Silver.

The campaign was also a big winner in the Outdoor Lions category with a Silver Lion.

The only other British company to win was digital production agency Lusion Bristol.

Meanwhile, the Grand Prix went to Peru's Circus Grey for its 'Sightwalks' campaign for Sol Cement.

There was a total of 31 Lions awarded in this category: five Golds 11 Silvers; 14 Bronzes; as well as the Grand Prix winner.

