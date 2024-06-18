cannes lions 2024
Industry Craft Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Adam&eveDDB and TBWA\Media Arts Lab scoop two Bronzes, while UK's 4Creative picks up Gold
18 June 2024
Adam&eveDDB picked up another Lion, this time a Bronze in the Industry Craft category, for its 'If You're Into It, It's In The V&A' campaign for the V&A.
The win for the V&A campaign followed it picking up a Silver Lion the day before in the Outdoor category.
There was further UK success with TBWA\Media Arts Lab picking up a Bronze for 'Bigger Christmas Trees' for Apple, while 4Creative won Gold for 'Channel 4 Idents'. On the same evening, the Channel 4 work also won in the Film Craft category, picking up four Lions: one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze.
Completing the field, the UK's Uncommon won Silver for 'Windows' for British Airways.
The Grand Prix went to Berlin's Scholz & Friends for its 'The 100th Edition' campaign on behalf of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
There was a total of 28 Lions awarded in this category.