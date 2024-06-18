Digital Craft Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Edelman has won a Bronze Lion in the Digital Craft category at Cannes for its 'Code My Crown' campaign for Dove. In collaboration with Open Source Afro Hair Library, 'Code my Crown' is the world's first complete and free guide for coding textured hair and protective styles in video games. Created by Black artists and Edelman UK, the work acts as an instructional guide for coders and developers to code more diverse, true-to-life, depictions of Black hairstyles in 3D to ensure more representation in the virtual world of gaming.