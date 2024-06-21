cannes lions 2024
Film Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
The UK win big with three Gold, three Silver and a Single Bronze
21 June 2024
Winning Gold is Mother London for 'Trains, Now On Uber'.
Uber unveiled the film to announce the addition of train bookings to the Uber app in the UK. It used familiar behaviours and language from the Uber experience, such as waving to the driver or confirming the right car, and added a twist to reference trains.
Channel 4 and 4Creative also won Gold and Bronze for its indents.
The 25 unique looping scenes form a tapestry of modern Britain, viewed through the perspectives of 17 diverse creatives, artists, and filmmakers. Five separate idents, themed around Identity, The Land, System, Release, and Love, were created to air daily on Channel 4.
Elsewhere, the campaign won a Gold in the Industry Craft category as well as one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze in Film Craft.
Other UK-based winners included Mother London for Uber One, adam&eveDDB London for FrontLine19 and Black Dog Films for Evoka.
The Film Grand Prix went to both Marcel Paris for Orange's 'Women's Football' and Accenture Song Sydney for the Sydney Opera House's 'Play It Safe'.
The Sydney Opera House marked its 50th anniversary with a special musical tribute. The tribute, featuring a song by Tim Minchin, was directed by Kim Gehrig, with the music video showcasing a variety of Australian artists and arts companies connected to the Opera House.
A total of 53 Lions were awarded in the Film Craft category: two Grand Prix, nine Gold, 16 Silver and 26 Bronze.
What the Judges Said...
Film Lions Jury president, Tor Myhren, VP of marketing communications at Apple Inc, Global, said on Orange’s campaign: “Sometimes the idea wins out over everything. This was hands down the best, most empowering idea in film this year. To see it is to love it, and we fell in love the first day of judging.
He also described ‘Play It Safe’ as “a celebration of the creative spirit, of brave ideas and taking huge risks in the face of critics and controversy and cultural norms. Quite simply, it’s the best film of the year and makes you proud to be in this industry.”