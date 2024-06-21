Film Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Channel 4 and 4Creative also won Gold and Bronze for its indents.

The 25 unique looping scenes form a tapestry of modern Britain, viewed through the perspectives of 17 diverse creatives, artists, and filmmakers. Five separate idents, themed around Identity, The Land, System, Release, and Love, were created to air daily on Channel 4.

Elsewhere, the campaign won a Gold in the Industry Craft category as well as one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze in Film Craft.