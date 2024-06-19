cannes lions 2024
Creative Data Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
McCann London wins a Silver Lion while McCann Poland bags the Grand Prix
19 June 2024
McCann London has won a Creative Data Silver Lion for its 'Everyday Tactician' campaign for Xbox. The campaign blended real and virtual worlds by hiring Bromley FC's newest management team member through the popular Football Manager game. Nathan Owolabi, who joined Bromley Football Club as the Club's Tactician earlier this year, played a key role in securing the club's first promotion in its 132-year history.
This innovative work has also won a Grand Prix in the Entertainment for Gaming category, a Silver Lion in the Entertainment for Sport category and a shortlist spot for the Titanium Lion.
McCann's Poland office were also winners of a Creative Data Lion, winning a Grand Prix for its Mastercard campaign 'Room For Everyone'.
'WhereToStart' is a digital tool designed to assist Polish and Ukrainian businesses in selecting ideal locations by leveraging anonymised spending data and additional factors like street traffic and noise levels.
As part of the 'Room for Everyone' initiative, this tool supports Poland's growing number of new businesses by providing insights typically reserved for large corporations.
Accessible in 37 major Polish cities, the free and user-friendly platform empowers entrepreneurs with essential information to make informed decisions about their business locations.
A total of 12 Creative Data Lions were awarded: one Grand Prix, three Gold, three Silver and five Bronze.
The Judges said ...
Caroline Winterton, CEO of adam&eveDDB New York, was one of the prestigious jurors and this is what she had to say...
Why did the winner win?
It was so clear who the winner was from the very beginning. The idea was so creative, so simple, so human and it used data to strengthen and inspire it. I also think the brand had such a clear role for the program – so rooted in its DNA and it’s offering – that when you saw how it all came together and the impact for individuals but also the bigger societal impact it just felt perfect.
Were there any trends you noticed in this year's category?
No surprise but AI was everywhere. One thing to note is if you’re going to claim that AI was central to your idea and your analysis of data make sure that it’s crystal clear on how it was used. We saw a lot of AI for AI’s sake vs it either elevating the idea or helping to help analyse the data.
Based on the entries you reviewed - what advice would you give to anyone hoping to win next year?
It’s still about conveying a super simple and human story. Data doesn’t need to feel complex and the best entries found a way to make complexity simple and connect on an emotional level.
