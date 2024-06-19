Creative Data Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

The Judges said ...

Caroline Winterton, CEO of adam&eveDDB New York , was one of the prestigious jurors and this is what she had to say...

Why did the winner win?

It was so clear who the winner was from the very beginning. The idea was so creative, so simple, so human and it used data to strengthen and inspire it. I also think the brand had such a clear role for the program – so rooted in its DNA and it’s offering – that when you saw how it all came together and the impact for individuals but also the bigger societal impact it just felt perfect.

Were there any trends you noticed in this year's category?

No surprise but AI was everywhere. One thing to note is if you’re going to claim that AI was central to your idea and your analysis of data make sure that it’s crystal clear on how it was used. We saw a lot of AI for AI’s sake vs it either elevating the idea or helping to help analyse the data.

Based on the entries you reviewed - what advice would you give to anyone hoping to win next year?

It’s still about conveying a super simple and human story. Data doesn’t need to feel complex and the best entries found a way to make complexity simple and connect on an emotional level.

