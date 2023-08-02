Facing forward: McCann's 2023

McCann London’s year has been filled with a plethora of campaigns, varying vastly in tone, style and execution - from rap-opera to pink ‘finance elephants’. This has always been an agency with tremendous strength in depth and it proved that once again in 2023.

The agency also boosted its leadership team, with Mel Arrow stepping into the CSO role from BMB, Tommy Smith filling the position of managing director and Regan Warner (re)joining as ECD - further strengthening CCOs Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson's creative leadership team. Along with last year's major hire Jemima Monies, the McCann crew is now one of the strongest in the business.

To add to these positive changes, Sky selected McCann London to join its UK agency roster and McCann Worldgroup also landed the accounts of both Durex and Ikea.

CEO Polly McMorrow has really set the agency up for a surge ahead in 2024, so we caught up with her to explore the creative shop’s sterling year.