Most Creative Marketers: Susan O'Brien

What do you think is your boldest creative play? "It's got to be ‘Did somebody say?’ because of the merger, the expansion into multiple markets and languages and then how we have made it relevant through fame. It’s brave in a sense, because you're at the hands of Snoop and Katy Perry and they're not going to sing commercial lyrics if they don't like them. It is a little bit nerve wracking but with calculated risk comes reward. I’ve had sleepless nights with regards to working with talent but there is a joy at the end of it. "We shot with Christina and Latto in LA. When we arrived Hurricane Hillary and an earthquake hit so we had to move the shoot by a day with a crew of over 100. It was a lot of pressure but it was my job to handle that."

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer? "I absolutely love my job and I hope that comes through in some of the work that I'm able to put in the market. There are several layers to being a marketer - there’s science, art and a sprinkling of magic on the top. I'm really lucky that I'm responsible for the insights team which means getting up close and personal with our customers. We run a customer closeness programme where we come out of our London bubble and we talk to real people about what we do with them. What impact do we have on their lives? How do we make them feel? What moments do we serve for them? What problems do we solve for our customers? That doorbell moment is one of delight for the majority. "For me as a marketer, it's about having that ability to do all the analytical stuff. Making sure we are serving the right content at the right time to the right people. Being able to analyse behaviour and to encourage habitual purchases and repurchases. We are relevant every day - we are not an annual purchase. We're always on. We have the opportunity to do stuff from a marketing point of view every single day, through our CRM, commercials, performance marketing and our media buying. It’s really energising because people are not buying a washing machine. "We affect change also. We are the growth lever within the organisation which is so exciting. We can change people's behaviour, we can affect that change, we help the business to grow and we can do it creatively."

What is it that frustrates you as a marketer? "It's an easy one - everyone has a point of view about marketing. I don't think everyone has a point of view about finance or spreadsheets, but everyone has a point of view about marketing. About what talent you should choose for example. You have to remind people of the job that we're trying to do. What is the problem that we're trying to solve? What are we trying to communicate? People might not have even seen the brief or know what target we’re chasing. There’s always a spotlight on marketing. "When people say, ‘I don’t like’, it’s really not very helpful. What is it that you don't like about it? I might take that feedback, or I might choose to ignore it, not in an arrogant way. Let's bring it back to the brief - is what we're doing answering the brief and is it driving our business forward. It's so subjective. With Latto, we've tapped into a generational relevance piece. We’ve done the research, we know what we’re trying to achieve and who we are trying to engage with."

AI: Friend or foe? "Definitely friend. It’s really important to us and we fully engage with it. We have an AI powered assistant for our app. It's not using tech for tech sake but it’s about enabling our customers. They can customise their order and do things more efficiently and more quickly. We will utilise AI if it is helpful for our customers. Also, in the photography space it can allow us to go faster and serve our customers better."