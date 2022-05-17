Katy Perry remixes Just Eat's latest Did Somebody Say campaign

The new brand platform celebrates the excitement and anticipation that’s universally felt when the idea of ordering food is suggested and encapsulates Just Eat’s dedication to supplying delicious food to satisfy your every craving.

Created by McCann London, the TVC sees a Just Eat delivery courier arriving at Katy’s home, a fantastical supersized dolls house. As the courier hands over her food we cut inside and go on a whistle stop tour of Katy’s world, complete with elaborate costumes, piano playing puppets, and a wide range of fabulous food for every occasion.

The carefully crafted lyrics showcase the range of cuisines and dishes available onJust Eat, mirroring the rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments such as breakfast, lunch and mid-week.

In addition to the TVC, the brand platform comprises a refreshed visual identity, updated tone of voice, and will be activated through a media strategy created by UM aimed at winning screens, hearts and streets across Just Eat Takeaway.com’s key markets.

Did Somebody Say Feat. Snoop Dogg secured Just Eat Takeaway.com’s distinctive mnemonic a place in everyday language and achieved a number of industry accolades including being voted the #1 most effective brand sonic by Mark Ritson. The latest instalment builds on the huge success and introduces the concept to more markets.

Susan O’Brien, VP Global Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com commented: “We couldn’t have predicted the success of Did Somebody Say Feat. Snoop Dogg. It put the brand firmly on the cultural map, anchored the message that Just Eat is the answer to all food cravings, and connected us with audiences, building brand love and consideration in a fiercely competitive sector.

“While we’re launching with a blockbuster TVC, this is a global creative brand platform running across 18 markets in 20 languages, and underpinned by a comprehensive through-the-line activation strategy. We’ve moved from two legacy organisations, operating independently to one unified business, and for the first time, we’re presenting ourselves on a world stage in the same joyful expression.

“Katy Perry brings unparalleled star power and her playful nature matches ours to a tee. It’s the perfect partnership to continue building the instinctive connection between Just Eat and the joy of food delivery.”

Directed by iconic music video veteran, Dave Meyers, who previously created videos for Perry’s global hits Swish Swish and Firework, the film has an authentic and playful Katy Perry feel, introducing her own vibrant and quirky feast of style.

Music and lyrics were co-created by Katy Perry, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team responsible for the original Did Somebody Say Feat. Snoop Dogg track. The campaign was written and art-directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin and shot in LA with production company Radical Media, with photography by Vijat Mohindra.

BYTE/DEPT® extended Katy Perry’s fantastical food world into social and online channels by bringing audiences closer to the action inside Katy’s home. Leading with a hype building teaser revealing Katy, to scripting and shooting a suite of punchy social first assets delivering joy across digital channels.

Katy Perry said: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms. Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London said “Marrying the worlds of Just Eat Takeaway.com and Katy Perry has been an absolute delight. With Katy’s global appeal we’re bringing the ‘Did Somebody Say’ platform to more markets than ever before, while her supercharged remix builds on the success of the last campaign to land another little slice of pop culture.”

The new global campaign, with 60” hero TVC, will run across TV, OOH, DOOH, Social and Radio. It launches in the UK during Gogglebox on Friday 20 May. BYTE London led social media activation, while UM led on media and Weber Shandwick led on global PR, with Mischief on UK PR. It marks the brand’s first global campaign since Just Eat and Takeaway.com merged in 2020.

