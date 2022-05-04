Mr Kipling returns to TV ads after four-year hiatus

The heart-warming ad celebrates Mr Kipling's hero message, 'It's the little things that sometimes mean the most.'

Viewers are reminded that sometimes in life it’s the little things that matter most, whether that’s sharing a favourite Mr Kipling cake with a loved one to cheer them up or a poignant father/daughter moment reliving a favourite teenage song at the Piano.

The 30” TVC was produced through Craft, directed by James Lees through Outsider and written by creative team Rory Peyton Jones and Elliot Lee at McCann London. Media was handled through Carat, with PR delivered through Cirkle. It plays out across TV from Monday 2nd May.

Yilmaz Erceyes, Chief Marketing Officer at Premier Foods said: "We not only want to reinforce the brand’s position in the market but also keep it top of mind for consumers, reminding them of the love they have for Mr Kipling. We believe that this advert will be effective in doing so, particularly as during testing, it featured in the top 5% of all FMCG TV advertising. Over the past two years, people all over the world realised they took the seemingly small things for granted; be it taking a long walk, having dinner with friends or simply sharing a cup of tea and slice of cake with family or friends. Our advert was created to resonate with those who missed spending time with friends and family in recent years, creating new memories and to highlight that sometimes little things really do mean the most."

Elliot Lee & Rory Peyton-Jones, Creatives at McCann London said: "Mr Kipling’s Angel Slices are loved by people of all ages. Our aim with this ad is to bring those different audiences together, just like the dad and daughter are brought together in the film. When we heard the track on the piano we were a bit surprised to find it felt like the perfect song for Mr Kipling – an old favourite that’s as good today as it ever was."

