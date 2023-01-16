Just Eat recouples with Love Island for its 'Get Stuck In' sponsorship
Just Eat returns as headline sponsor of Love Island and co-sponsor of Love Island: The Morning After podcast for fourth year and releases new campaign through McCann London
16 January 2023
Just Eat is once again coupling up with Love Island for eight weeks of sun and romance.
Now in its fourth year, the partnership sees the return of the well-loved ‘Get stuck in’ sponsorship campaign created by McCann London. Reuniting fans with love birds Izzy and Lloyd, geckos Gaz and Oz, Cam the chameleon and Tina the turtle, the campaign will bring just as much drama, bromance, fun and juicy gossip as ever before.
The full gang is back and ready for a season of romantic twists and turns with British rapper and singer/songwriter Lady Leshurr, comedians Inel Tomlinson, Tez Ilyas, Jamali Maddix, Isy Suttie and Roisin Conaty continuing to voice the popular characters. Two new additions join the team with Jen Hatton and Emma Doran voicing Cam and Tina in Ireland providing a diverse range of voices.
Up to their usual antics, the animatronic characters can’t help but get stuck into the comings and goings of the villa. Fans will be in for a treat with new scripts featuring the distinctive colloquial of the show, ‘eying up peng (or “penne”) new Islanders’, and ‘sister from another mister’, all the while talking about the delicious food they can order.
The idents continue to hero Just Eat’s branded restaurant partners, and turning heads this series is Five Guys, Domino’s, KFC, Costa Coffee, PizzaExpress and Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Greggs, German Doner Kebab and Creams also return with each ident finishing on a tempting shot of a meal, showing the broad range of food that fans love and crave and putting Just Eat top of mind when hunger strikes.
New host Maya Jama narrates the 15”, 10” & 5” idents, which run across TV and VOD and were created by McCann London and produced through Craft (both McCann Worldgroup agencies). Social strategy and creative were managed by BYTE/DEPT with PR delivered by
Mischief. The campaign was written and art directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin and breaks on 16th January, with the much-anticipated launch of Love Island. Just Eat is also exclusive sponsor of Love Island’s Exit interview for the first time, and returns as co-sponsor of the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, now hosted by 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack, and superfan Sam Thompson.
Victoria Gold, Just Eat UK & IRE Marketing Director, said: “Love Island is without doubt one of the biggest shows on TV and our partnership continues to be a huge success for Just Eat, helping us connect and build brand affinity with young audiences who crave food delivery. Fans absolutely adore our loveable characters and with last year’s results showing 93% positive sentiment, it was a no-brainer to bring them back for more romance. The latest installment brings even more joy while showcasing the amazing food available on Just Eat.”
Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London, commented: “The best comedy characters develop over time, so it’s great to see the Just Eat animals becoming as much of a Love Island fixture as tight trousers, tanning lotion and pulling someone for a chat. We’re thrilled to be taking these characters to new places, while bringing a bit of Just Eat joy to the seasonal gloom.”
