Facing the cold reality: Boxt addresses energy bills in campaign voiced by Brian Cox

With an estimated 6.7 million households in the UK classified as fuel poor, the work focuses on the heat many people are currently facing to pay their bills and keep their homes warm. As the voiceover explains “it’s not warmth filling our homes, it’s worry” we see familiar scenes of checking bills and watching news stories on the increase in gas prices before the tone shifts towards “a burning desire for change”. Britain is then told that “the heat may be on but keep a cool head” before BOXT’s new offering, BOXT Life is introduced.

The new subscription service removes the worry of high costs associated with purchasing a boiler. The first of its kind, the service allows customers to subscribe to a boiler from £35 per month with all servicing and maintenance included, saving up to £95 per month on energy bills through improved energy efficiency. The subscription also comes with no deposit needed and no interest charged, giving certainty and peace of mind when it comes to boiler costs for the full 10-year subscription plan.

Andy Kerr, BOXT Founder & CEO said “BOXT Life is an industry first, offering customers real peace of mind with no worries about additional fees such as installation and servicing costs. During such a difficult time for many, we wanted to launch the new subscription in a meaningful way and offer consumers an alternative to spending thousands on buying and installing a new boiler.”

Created by McCann UK, the campaign will run across the UK on TV and social.

CREDITS

Agency: McCann UK

Production Company: Great Guns

Director: Calum MacDiarmid

Executive Producer: Tim Francis

Producer: Tex Travi

DP: Miles Ridgway

Editor: Charlie Reddie

Post: Absolute (Matt Turner – Colourist)

Sound: King Lear (Dugal MacDiarmid – Mix)