Britain is Better Thanks To The Queen

Can you think of a famous person who best represents British values? The Queen. This was the question posed by a new study 'Truth about Britain 2022' by McCann Worldgroup . Most people can immediately think of someone who represents British values, and the study revealed The Queen stands out for a quarter of Brits, the largest share in recent years.

As the nation becomes more divided and uncertain, we all look to an enduring national figurehead for a sense of unity, says the research. Sir David Attenborough is also a standout performer, rising from 3 per cent to 15 per cent in the space of four years. His commitment to the climate cause has influenced the world, but most of all he has bridged a historically wide generational divide - being chosen most by under 34s and over 65s.

The study, now in its 11th wave having first launched in 2007, paints a rich picture of Britishness today. It interviewed over 1, 200 people across the country to uncover what Britain is thinking, and what might be next. The findings indicate that contemporary experiences in the past four years have redefined our perspective of our national identity, ranging from Brexit, the Black Lives Matter movement, to Extinction Rebellion, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, "We all know that the future is uncertain. Truth Central has recorded this feeling steadily growing since 2013. But something critical has changed." Brits are no longer indifferent, and after a time of national turbulence, taking a viewpoint has become unavoidable. Hope has replaced anger, and 61 per cent agree that ‘in an uncertain world it is more important to enjoy yourself today.’

The study also asked - What aspect of British culture would Brits most want to protect? And the answer - our language, sense of humour, and family values.

But at the same time, says Rodney Collins, SVP, director at McCann Worldgroup Truth Central, there has been a decline in national pride. "Nowhere is this more startling or striking than in this discrepancy between the straight experience and the LGBT Q plus experience with it that is twice as likely that a straight person will be proud to be from Britain than an LGBTQ person," he says.

The complexities around the British sense of security and stability, its legacy and heritage, and the concepts of moral fairness, justice and equality were explored by a panel led by Mcann chief strategy officer, Harjot Singh and included Vice News senior reporter Ben Hunte; The Economist Intelligence Unit regional director, Joan Hoey; and lecturer at UCL Social Research Institute, Roch Dunin-Wasowicz.

Watch the highlights of this fascinating conversation below.