McCann adds spice to the Christmas season with a 3-way cracker

A light-hearted and cheeky product innovation for those who dream of bringing mystery to the bedroom, the bespoke cracker is designed to be pulled by three people at once and contains provocative gifts to get the party started such as condoms, lube, sex playing cards, jokes and more.

Although monogamy, surprisingly, only accounts for approximately 17 per cent of human cultures (New York Times), there remains a significant amount of stigma attached to polyamorous relationships. This unequalled collaboration between two sexual wellbeing brands intends to start a conversation around sexual liberation and experimentation by breaking down societal taboos around sex.

We’re living in an era of sexual freedom and liberation, evident by Google searches for polyamory increasing by 500 per cent since 2019 (Feeld, 2021). Multi-partner relationships are on the rise, finding their way into mainstream and social media with less push back and friction than before. Feeld, a popular app amongst non-monogamous demographics, reported a 160% increase in active users between Jan 2019 and summer 2021.

The limited edition run of crackers will be sent to influencers, and made available to win via MysteryVibe and HANX’s Instagram pages (@mysteryvibe) (@hanxofficial) from 1st December.

Dr. Soum Rakshit, Co-founder of MysteryVibe, said: “We want to make sexual health as commonplace as health. We created MysteryVibe to address one of our biggest personal challenges – keeping the ‘mystery’ in the bedroom. The 3-way cracker aims to break down the stigma around sexual pleasure - whatever form it takes - and hopes to start a conversation about sex and experimentation in the bedroom.”

Farah Kabir, Co-founder of HANX said: “HANX exists to tackle taboos that put us off prioritising our sexual health as much as our pleasure. The 3-way cracker is a cheeky way to champion getting adventurous, and staying safe, and we can’t wait for polyamorous partners to discover our natural Condoms and Lube inside. We think it’ll bring a little more joy to the world - and a whole new meaning to the third day of Christmas…"

James Crosby, , Creative Director at McCann London, said: ‘We live in an era of sexual liberation and the topic of polyamory is no longer taboo. 2022 hasn’t been the most positive year, but the 3-way cracker aims to bring a little bit of fun and excitement to a world of doom and gloom.”

Credits

Creative Agency - McCann London

Client – MysteryVibe

Client – HANX

Creative Agency – McCann London

CCO - Rob Doubal

CCO - Laurence Thomson

Creative Director - James Crosby

Creative Director - William Cottam

Planner – Rebecca Priest

Business Director - Tom Oliver

Project Director - Hannah Graff

Design Director – Max Henderson

Paper Artist: Sammie Quinn @ SQuinnAndCo

Illustration: Claudia Chanhoi

Photography: Nadia June

Client - MysteryVibe

Co-Founder - Dr. Soum Rakshit

Head of Digital Marketing - Kelly Dourvaris

Client – HANX

Co-Founder - Farah Kabir & Dr Sarah Welsh

Brand and Communications Manager - Emily Prichard