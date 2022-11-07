Aldi revives the nation’s favourite Carrot for a Christmas kickabout

Created by McCann UK, the new 50-second spot shows Kevin and his family in the airport departure lounge, preparing for a Christmas trip to Paris. Kevin is reading a newspaper and expresses his disapproval over holding ‘a football tournament in December’. He screws up the newspaper then tosses it away. Only for some familiar football characters to use it as a football for a kickabout.

Ronaldi passes the ball to ‘Messy’, who is inevitably creating a mess by knocking over cups of coffee as he dribbles with the ball. The ball gets passed from Messi to MmmBap to Roy Bean as Kevin tries to keep up. But his fitness isn’t exactly the best.

The game continues and we see Macaroony, Beth Swede and Marrowdona. Finally, the ball reaches our intrepid carrot. Kevin’s through on goal. This is his big chance…

Fame, fortune, and gravy awaits!

Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.

“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”

Dave Price, CCO at McCann Manchester said: “We’re very excited here at team McCann for Kevin the Carrot’s return. World Cup fever has made it to the Aldi veggie patch as Kevin kicks around with his new football teammates.

