eBay UK Renews Commitment To People And Planet In New Campaign
Created by McCann London, the integrated, cross-channel campaign launches with a fresh visual approach
30 September 2022
eBay UK and McCann London have launched a new platform for the brand, showcasing eBay’s ambition to provide a better way to buy and sell, both for people and the planet. As the internet’s first people-powered marketplace, eBay was born out of a belief that business can be done differently - a belief more relevant than ever given the current climate and economic crises.
“That’s the eBay way” highlights the business’ renewed commitments to enable ways to buy and sell that benefit all.
The platform’s launch campaign features a series of TVCs, where a range of eBay tribes are introduced: the ‘Bargain Hunters’, ‘Style Seekers’ and ‘Experts’. Each one is characterised by their relentless, yet optimistic pursuit of what they want, whether that’s a more sustainable way to find fashion, a fantastic bargain on a pair of headphones or a more knowledgeable, intimate approach to small business.
Complementing the TV campaign is a nationwide buy for OOH and Press, as well as full social and digital cover, celebrating the behaviours that make up “The eBay Way”. The fully integrated, cross-channel campaign boasts a new visual approach that proudly puts eBay’s heritage logo and four-colours at the heart of a complete brand refresh – showing that old can easily become new.
The TV campaign and OOH campaign was written and art directed by Senior Creatives Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin, with the brand look and feel developed by Karen Jane, Design Director, with McCann Design London. Social and Digital was created by DEPT.
DEPT is responsible for bringing to life the campaign across social and digital, developing the strategy and social-first concepts that bring to life the uniqueness of eBay's offering and the circularity of the products. The creative was developed to enable the telling of multiple stories across multiple products on a variety of channels and formats, including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and online display.
Eve Williams, chief marketing officer, eBay UK, said: “We’re a brand that has played an important role in our customers’ lives for decades. Whether helping people find that one of a kind item or bargain, helping people make more valuable choices by shopping pre-loved or by giving them a platform to grow their business. We’re delighted to launch a brand platform that allows us to celebrate this and that shines a light on our amazing customers - the people who buy and sell the eBay way.”
Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors, McCann London, commented: “There are very few businesses that are as relevant to today’s needs as eBay. Combined with their exceptional ability to focus on their key message and role in people’s lives, it’s been a great pleasure to collaborate with eBay to deliver this clear new direction for the brand.”
The campaign launched in September starting with OOH followed by the first AV. The campaign will continue to roll out during October including AV, Social and Digital.
