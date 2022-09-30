Ebay McCann

eBay UK Renews Commitment To People And Planet In New Campaign

Created by McCann London, the integrated, cross-channel campaign launches with a fresh visual approach

By Creative Salon

30 September 2022

eBay UK and McCann London have launched a new platform for the brand, showcasing eBay’s ambition to provide a better way to buy and sell, both for people and the planet. As the internet’s first people-powered marketplace, eBay was born out of a belief that business can be done differently - a belief more relevant than ever given the current climate and economic crises.

“That’s the eBay way” highlights the business’ renewed commitments to enable ways to buy and sell that benefit all.

The platform’s launch campaign features a series of TVCs, where a range of eBay tribes are introduced: the ‘Bargain Hunters’, ‘Style Seekers’ and ‘Experts’. Each one is characterised by their relentless, yet optimistic pursuit of what they want, whether that’s a more sustainable way to find fashion, a fantastic bargain on a pair of headphones or a more knowledgeable, intimate approach to small business.

Complementing the TV campaign is a nationwide buy for OOH and Press, as well as full social and digital cover, celebrating the behaviours that make up “The eBay Way”. The fully integrated, cross-channel campaign boasts a new visual approach that proudly puts eBay’s heritage logo and four-colours at the heart of a complete brand refresh – showing that old can easily become new.

The TV campaign and OOH campaign was written and art directed by Senior Creatives Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin, with the brand look and feel developed by Karen Jane, Design Director, with McCann Design London. Social and Digital was created by DEPT.

DEPT is responsible for bringing to life the campaign across social and digital, developing the strategy and social-first concepts that bring to life the uniqueness of eBay's offering and the circularity of the products. The creative was developed to enable the telling of multiple stories across multiple products on a variety of channels and formats, including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and online display.

Eve Williams, chief marketing officer, eBay UK, said: “We’re a brand that has played an important role in our customers’ lives for decades. Whether helping people find that one of a kind item or bargain, helping people make more valuable choices by shopping pre-loved or by giving them a platform to grow their business. We’re delighted to launch a brand platform that allows us to celebrate this and that shines a light on our amazing customers - the people who buy and sell the eBay way.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors, McCann London, commented: “There are very few businesses that are as relevant to today’s needs as eBay. Combined with their exceptional ability to focus on their key message and role in people’s lives, it’s been a great pleasure to collaborate with eBay to deliver this clear new direction for the brand.”

The campaign launched in September starting with OOH followed by the first AV. The campaign will continue to roll out during October including AV, Social and Digital.

CREDITS

Project Name: That’s the eBay Way

Client Name: eBay

eBay UK:

Chief Marketing Officer: Eve Williams

Brand Director: Alex Allcott

Head of Brand Marketing: Maria Betes

Brand Marketing Manager: Christina Davis

Brand Marketing Manager: Sam Miao

Brand Marketing Manager: Katherine Smedley

Brand and Marketing Insights Manager: Milan Patel

Social Media Manager: Alice Brimicombe

Design Director: Karen Jane

Creative Agency: McCann London

Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal

Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown

Creative Directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz

Senior Creative Team: Jo Griffin & Ben Buswell

Managing Partner: Anna Crabtree

Business Director: Oscar Flintoft

Account Director: Charlie Pullan

Senior Account Manager: Katie Dumbrell

Account Manager: Sasha Semple

Planning Partner: Natalie Lau

Project Director: Hannah Graff

Project Manager: Lucy Cooper

Head of Design: Lisa Carrana

Design Directors: Ben Anthony, Max Henderson & Jade Sheppard

Production: Craft

Chief Production Officer: Ben Clark

Lead EP/Head of Content: Alec Christie

Senior Producer: Rebecca Wilford

Producer: Chloe Brown

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Paul Geusebroek

Managing Director/Exec Producer: Jean Mougin

Exec Producer: Guy Rolfe

Head of Production: Kate Sharpe

Producer: Sam Levene

DOP: Menno Mans

Post Production: Black Kite Studios

Sound: 750 mph

Sound Design & Mix: Sam Ashwell

Supporting Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall

Audio Producer: Olivia Ray

Print Post-Production by Craft

Senior Implementation Manager: Barbara Puddu

Senior Print Producer: Liam White

Integrated Producer: Mandeep Kalsi

Post Producer: Shawn Sobers

Artworker: Robbie Maynard

Retoucher: John Martin

Animator and Motion Designer: Sebastian Hartzell

Media: MediaCom

Digital Agency: DEPT

Creative Director - Tom Hamilton

Lead Creative - George Dennis

Production Director - Toby Baker

Lead Producer - Katie MacDonald

Design Director - Ruban Yogaratnam

Post Producer - Tara Oliver

Production partner - Pavillion works

Director: Louis Bryant

Producers: Will Geraghty & Alice Gilfillan

