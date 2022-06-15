L’Oréal Men Expert launches platform supporting male grooming

Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp are our challengers in this timed obstacle course, with Jermaine Jenas reining in the chaos and helping them along with some handy #WingmenWins. From a boost of energy with L’Oréal Men Expert’s Hydra Energetic Moisturiser to beating the dreaded Shoe Mountain (hint: it's all about the laces), Jermaine helps the dads to win it - not wing it!

The multi-platform campaign will go live in June, with a series of long and short-form content starring the Wingmen as they race through the mini-challenges to reach the finish line on time and well-groomed.

Campaign credits:

