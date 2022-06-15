L’Oréal Men Expert launches platform supporting male grooming
McCann London is behind Your Wingmen this Father's Day which supports UK men with grooming, fatherhood and mental health
15 June 2022
This Father's Day, the 'Wingmen' - former England international footballers Peter Crouch, Jamie Redknapp and Jermaine Jenas are helping fathers everywhere to face the DADDY of all challenges; the morning school run.
Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp are our challengers in this timed obstacle course, with Jermaine Jenas reining in the chaos and helping them along with some handy #WingmenWins. From a boost of energy with L’Oréal Men Expert’s Hydra Energetic Moisturiser to beating the dreaded Shoe Mountain (hint: it's all about the laces), Jermaine helps the dads to win it - not wing it!
The multi-platform campaign will go live in June, with a series of long and short-form content starring the Wingmen as they race through the mini-challenges to reach the finish line on time and well-groomed.
Campaign credits:
Project Name: Father’s Day – Your Wingmen
Client Name: L’Oréal Men Expert
General Manager, L’Oréal Paris: Caroline O’Neill
Brand Business Leader, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert: Jennie Flatt
Product Brand Manager, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert: Bertie Baker
Senior Communications Manager: Hayley Roughton
McCann London
Creative Agency: McCann London
Chief Creative Officers, McCann UK and Co-Presidents, McCann London: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal
Executive Creative Director: Rob Brown
Managing Partner: Alison Webber
Creative Director: Kate Pozzi
Senior Creative: Steph Dunk
Art Director: Sarah Shiplee
Business Director: Charlotte La Torre
Business Manager: Mich Jones
Strategy Partner: Natasha Sales
Planner: Flora McKaig
Craft London
Chief Production Officer EMEA: Ben Clark
Executive Producer: Alex Christie
Senior Producer: Sarah Hall
Director: Tom Vinnicombe
That Lot
Social Agency: That Lot
Producer: Jordan Crankshaw
Senior Editor: Jessica Knights
Senior Designer: David Cottam