L’Oréal Men Expert launches platform supporting male grooming

McCann London is behind Your Wingmen this Father's Day which supports UK men with grooming, fatherhood and mental health

By Creative Salon

15 June 2022

This Father's Day, the 'Wingmen' - former England international footballers Peter Crouch, Jamie Redknapp and Jermaine Jenas are helping fathers everywhere to face the DADDY of all challenges; the morning school run.

Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp are our challengers in this timed obstacle course, with Jermaine Jenas reining in the chaos and helping them along with some handy #WingmenWins. From a boost of energy with L’Oréal Men Expert’s Hydra Energetic Moisturiser to beating the dreaded Shoe Mountain (hint: it's all about the laces), Jermaine helps the dads to win it - not wing it!

The multi-platform campaign will go live in June, with a series of long and short-form content starring the Wingmen as they race through the mini-challenges to reach the finish line on time and well-groomed.

Campaign credits:

Project Name: Father’s Day – Your Wingmen

Client Name: L’Oréal Men Expert

General Manager, L’Oréal Paris: Caroline O’Neill

Brand Business Leader, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert: Jennie Flatt

Product Brand Manager, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert: Bertie Baker

Senior Communications Manager: Hayley Roughton

McCann London

Creative Agency: McCann London

Chief Creative Officers, McCann UK and Co-Presidents, McCann London: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal

Executive Creative Director: Rob Brown

Managing Partner: Alison Webber

Creative Director: Kate Pozzi

Senior Creative: Steph Dunk

Art Director: Sarah Shiplee

Business Director: Charlotte La Torre

Business Manager: Mich Jones

Strategy Partner: Natasha Sales

Planner: Flora McKaig

Craft London

Chief Production Officer EMEA: Ben Clark

Executive Producer: Alex Christie

Senior Producer: Sarah Hall

Director: Tom Vinnicombe

That Lot

Social Agency: That Lot

Producer: Jordan Crankshaw

Senior Editor: Jessica Knights

Senior Designer: David Cottam

