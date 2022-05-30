ebay launches "mechanic mindset" campaign through McCann London

eBay believes there’s a better way to look after your car. Whether you’re a first-time car owner or a veteran motorhead, you can fix, upgrade, and maintain your vehicle for less with eBay.

In the 30” hero VOD and four 15” YouTube ads, we pull the shutters up on three home mechanics with an empowered mindset, using mechanic’s tools to perform everyday tasks: jacking up the sofa to find the remote, buffering bright red welly boots and whacking big rims on a buggy.

The work was directed by Josh Cohen and produced and edited at Craft London. The creative was written and art directed by Richard Morgan and Christopher McKee and produced by Chloe Brown.

Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer, eBay UK, commented: “We’re excited to launch Mechanic Mindset as a celebration of the skill and enthusiasm of eBay’s car parts and accessories buyers. While your first DIY car repair can be daunting, we know from listening to our customers that it’s also extremely satisfying – so it’s brilliant to imagine the community applying their new skills to anything and everything with this campaign!"

Richard Morgan and Christopher McKee, Senior Creatives at McCann London, said: “With Swarfega stained memories of our own family members, we knew that everyone has at least one relative that’s let their automotive know-how go straight to their noggin. Whether that’s fixing the fuse in a trusty toaster or fashioning a BBQ out of sheet metal. To us, the character was universal, and so, eBay’s ‘Mechanic Mindset’ was born. Their never-ending list of parts and accessories has the power to bring out the resourceful fixer-upper in all of us!"

CREDITS:

Project Name: Mechanic Mindset

Client Name: eBay

Product: P&A

Client: eBay:

Chief Marketing Officer: Eve Williams

Head of Brand Marketing: Alex Allcott

Senior Brand Manager: Ellis Hourshid

Brand Executive: Shannon Macleod

Creative Agency: McCann London

Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal

Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown

Creative Directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz

Senior Creatives: Richard Morgan & Christopher McKee

Global Business Lead: Sailesh Jani

Managing Partner: Anna Crabtree

Business Director: Oscar Flintoft

Account Director: Charlie Pullan

Strategy Director: JJ Bender and Natalie Lau

Project Director: Nicole Robinson-Spaude and Hannah Graff

Project Manager: Jessica Dee

Account Associate: Sasha Semple

Head of Design: Lisa Carrana

Designer: Harley-Jo Avery and Matt Manlove

Media Agency: Mediacom

Craft London

Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews

Executive Producer: Alec Christie

Senior Producer: Rebecca Wilford

Producer & produced by: Chloe Brown

Production Assistant: Sonia Amini

Stills Team:

Implementation Director: Sandra Perrier-Faucher

Implementation Manager: Barbara Puddu

Senior Print Producer: Liam White

Integrated Producer: Mandeep Kalsi

Retouchers: Rupert King and Bill Greenwood

Artworker: Andy Lupton

Creative Researcher: Carly Lindon-Forrester

Production Company – Craft London

Director: Josh Cohen, OB Management

Producer & produced by: Chloe Brown

Production Manager: Jo Fogarty

Director of Photography: Pieter Snyman

1st Assistant Director: Chris Malin

Art Director: Elizabeth El-Kadhi

Casting by Garrett Casting

Edit House – Craft London

Editors: Matt Dollings & Sabina Dallu

Head of Post Production: Pedro Pinto

Post Producer: Rory Mills

Post-Production

VFX: Craft London

VFX Lead: Thomas Castellani

Head of Post Production: Pedro Pinto

VFX Producer: Rory Mills

Colour: Alex Gregory, No.8 London

Producer: Claire Cullen, No.8 London

Audio Post-Production & Composition

Sound Mix: Brother Film Co

Sound EP: Hugo Ellingham

Sound Designer: Patrick Lee

Sound Producer: Georgiana Clark