eBay encourages shoppers to find pre-loved treasures for Love Island partnership

The campaign showcases the marketplace’s mission to change the way we shop for clothes.

Delivered through a 360 multi-channel activation, the spot will run across TV, VOD, social, digital and the dedicated Love Island app, with eBay branding and clothing showcased across each touchpoint.

The TVCs, adopt Love Island’s treasure trove of slang and cultural clout to position shopping for pre-loved items on eBay with that same emotional rollercoaster feeling as Love Island itself. From the thrill of finding the one, to the heart wrenching disappointment of discovering someone’s beat you to it, the TVCs campaign gives a fun Love Island twist to the hunt for pre-loved, whilst communicating a powerful message from the online marketplace on a mission to change the way we shop for clothes.

Launching today across ITV2 and ITV2 +1, the co-branded TVCs will run in the most watched shows of the series and always on VOD plan. The campaign was written and art directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin at McCann London and was directed by Shane O’Neill at ITV. In addition, the broader through the line campaign will have social media delivered by DEPT®, PR by Weber Shandwick, media delivered by MediaCom and FEED for onsite.

eBay will have product placement throughout the series, including a pre-loved shared wardrobe, which will be situated in the villa for the first time ever where contestants can swap and re-wear clothes.

Naturally, eBay's social channels will be at the heart of the action. Kicking off with the new Islanders unboxing items from their hand picked pre-loved wardrobe, onto helping users find similar items from the show on eBay, and finally, getting in on all the pre-loved fashion goss -- brought to life by marketing agency DEPT®.

To get even closer to the Love Island experience, viewers will be able to explore eBay’s Pre-loved Island Fashion via the ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the official Love Island app. Shoppers can also dress like the Islanders and get their own Pre-Love Island look, on the dedicated Love Island hub on eBay UK.

And finally, after coordinating the announcement of the partnership in collaboration with eBay, Weber Shandwick will continue to drum up excitement for pre-loved and drive behaviour change via press throughout the series.

Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK said: “We are such an unexpected partner to Love Island, which is what we believe makes us an even more impactful pairing. We have been really pleased by the reaction to the partnership so far.

By joining forces with a cultural phenomenon, in our case Love Island, it allows you to have a direct say and lead the industry conversation while also inspiring consumers to think differently.

Whether that’s a wider behavioural switch of everyday habits or a one-off change, we are hopeful that the cross-channel activity which we’re running throughout the series will drive the nation to get just as excited about getting their hands on a pre-loved gem, as they are with staying up to date as the drama unfolds in the show itself.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London commented: “Ebay and Love Island are two iconic brands. Hopefully this partnership brings an important message about suitability at a time when it couldn’t be more important, and does so with a cheeky wink and a seductive smile.”

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Digital & Creative Partnerships at ITV, said: "We are delighted to have eBay in the Love Island villa as the first pre-loved fashion partner. We've seen the way partnerships have played an instrumental part in growth and reaching core audiences in a culturally more powerful way than advertising alone.

"This year's show is set to be the most anticipated content of the summer for 16-34s and we can't wait to see the islander's wardrobes. eBay is a place for people to rediscover the value of secondhand items – this is the first step towards a better future for everyone."

Neesha Taneja, Creative Systems Partner at MediaCom, added: “Love Island and eBay are a perfect match. This partnership reaches a new gen-z audience for the brand and is changing the fast fashion narrative of one of their favourite shows. It's also indicative of the direction editorial is travelling and how eBay are re-inventing the way we shop. We are proud of how the market has responded and the willingness to move on from fast fashion, creating cultural relevance this summer.”

