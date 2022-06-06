eBay encourages shoppers to find pre-loved treasures for Love Island partnership
McCann London created the campaign ahead of the series launch
06 June 2022
The partnership, conceptualised by MediaCom and ITV, embraces the style of the summer whilst conveying an important message around pre-loved fashion.
The campaign showcases the marketplace’s mission to change the way we shop for clothes.
Delivered through a 360 multi-channel activation, the spot will run across TV, VOD, social, digital and the dedicated Love Island app, with eBay branding and clothing showcased across each touchpoint.
The TVCs, adopt Love Island’s treasure trove of slang and cultural clout to position shopping for pre-loved items on eBay with that same emotional rollercoaster feeling as Love Island itself. From the thrill of finding the one, to the heart wrenching disappointment of discovering someone’s beat you to it, the TVCs campaign gives a fun Love Island twist to the hunt for pre-loved, whilst communicating a powerful message from the online marketplace on a mission to change the way we shop for clothes.
Launching today across ITV2 and ITV2 +1, the co-branded TVCs will run in the most watched shows of the series and always on VOD plan. The campaign was written and art directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin at McCann London and was directed by Shane O’Neill at ITV. In addition, the broader through the line campaign will have social media delivered by DEPT®, PR by Weber Shandwick, media delivered by MediaCom and FEED for onsite.
eBay will have product placement throughout the series, including a pre-loved shared wardrobe, which will be situated in the villa for the first time ever where contestants can swap and re-wear clothes.
Naturally, eBay's social channels will be at the heart of the action. Kicking off with the new Islanders unboxing items from their hand picked pre-loved wardrobe, onto helping users find similar items from the show on eBay, and finally, getting in on all the pre-loved fashion goss -- brought to life by marketing agency DEPT®.
To get even closer to the Love Island experience, viewers will be able to explore eBay’s Pre-loved Island Fashion via the ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the official Love Island app. Shoppers can also dress like the Islanders and get their own Pre-Love Island look, on the dedicated Love Island hub on eBay UK.
And finally, after coordinating the announcement of the partnership in collaboration with eBay, Weber Shandwick will continue to drum up excitement for pre-loved and drive behaviour change via press throughout the series.
Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK said: “We are such an unexpected partner to Love Island, which is what we believe makes us an even more impactful pairing. We have been really pleased by the reaction to the partnership so far.
By joining forces with a cultural phenomenon, in our case Love Island, it allows you to have a direct say and lead the industry conversation while also inspiring consumers to think differently.
Whether that’s a wider behavioural switch of everyday habits or a one-off change, we are hopeful that the cross-channel activity which we’re running throughout the series will drive the nation to get just as excited about getting their hands on a pre-loved gem, as they are with staying up to date as the drama unfolds in the show itself.”
Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London commented: “Ebay and Love Island are two iconic brands. Hopefully this partnership brings an important message about suitability at a time when it couldn’t be more important, and does so with a cheeky wink and a seductive smile.”
Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Digital & Creative Partnerships at ITV, said: "We are delighted to have eBay in the Love Island villa as the first pre-loved fashion partner. We've seen the way partnerships have played an instrumental part in growth and reaching core audiences in a culturally more powerful way than advertising alone.
"This year's show is set to be the most anticipated content of the summer for 16-34s and we can't wait to see the islander's wardrobes. eBay is a place for people to rediscover the value of secondhand items – this is the first step towards a better future for everyone."
Neesha Taneja, Creative Systems Partner at MediaCom, added: “Love Island and eBay are a perfect match. This partnership reaches a new gen-z audience for the brand and is changing the fast fashion narrative of one of their favourite shows. It's also indicative of the direction editorial is travelling and how eBay are re-inventing the way we shop. We are proud of how the market has responded and the willingness to move on from fast fashion, creating cultural relevance this summer.”
Creative credits:
eBay UK:
Chief Marketing Officer: Eve Williams
Brand Director: Alex Allcott
Brand Strategy & Management: Ellis Hourshid, Christin Stolz & Dilin Ismael
PR & Integrated Campaigns: Menreet Kaur & Laura McGuinness
Marketing Operations & Onsite Creative Strategy: Ed Maule & Kirsten Freeman
Marketing Operations Management & Delivery: Philippa Darko-Hinkson, Grace Iglesias Fernandez, Sarah Proffit, Jordan Letchford, Rebecca Drum, Laila Rafe and Agnieska Jakonis.
Social Media Strategy: Faisal Alani & Alice Brimicombe
Senior Account Director for Merchandising: Kat Mcelliigot
Merchandising Lead: Lauren Hewitt & Molly Austin
Merchandising Support: Elle Trousdale, Holly Murrell, Maya Thomas-Copeland, Joe Dormer, Joseph Griffiths & Will Kelly
Fashion Team: Kirsty Keoghan, Jemma Tadd, Lucy Peacock & Emma Bowles
Trading Support: Rebecca Long & Hannah Doherty
MediaCom (Media)
Head of Media Creativity: Lindsey Jordan
Business Director: Christian West
Senior Associate Director - Alex Sayliss
Media Account Director - Stephanie Smith
Content Lead: Neesha Taneja, Venetia Asourmatzian, Andrew Gifford
Project Management : Freddie Brown & Naomi Barnwell
Weber Shandwick (PR)
Director: Jessica Dyas
Account Director: Francesca Raquet
Account Director: Jess Brand
Account Director: Ria Bussey
Senior Associate: Matilda Geen
Senior Associate: Jack Johnston
Junior Associate: Ella Major
McCann London
Creative Agency: McCann London
Chief Creative Officers, McCann UK and Co-Presidents, McCann London: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal
Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown
Creative Directors: Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz
Creative Team: Jo Griffin and Ben Buswell
Managing Partner: Anna Crabtree
Business Director: Oscar Flintoft
Account Director: Charlie Pullan
Senior Account Manager: Katie Dumbrell
Account Associate: Sasha Semple
Strategy Director: Natalie Lau
Senior Planner: Ipeknaz Erel
Junior Planner: Alex Passingham
Project Director: Hannah Graff
Project Manager: Jess Dee
Head of Design: Lisa Carrana
Design Director: Andy McGuigan
Craft
Chief Production Officer: Ben Clark
Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews
Executive Producer: Alec Christie
Senior Producer: Rebecca Wilford
Implementation Director: Sandra Perrier-Faucher
Implementation Manager: Barbara Puddu
Integrated Producer: Mandeep Kalsi
Retoucher: Rupert King
Artworker: Andy Lupton
Senior Print Producer: Liam White
Creative Researcher: Carly Lindon-Forrester
DEPT®
Managing Director: Joanna Trippett
Strategy: Sanj Deb
Creative Director: Tom Hamilton
Lead Account Planner: Alex Duns
Account Planner: FFion Evans
Creative: Ayobami Sanni
Design Director: Ruban Yogaratnam
Lead Designer: Amy Sargeant
Lead Designer: Junaid Ansar
Lead Media Planner: Dan Barber
Production Planner: Katie MacDonald
Production Executive: Viridian Kerr
Feed (Onsite)
Creative Agency: FEED/DEPT London
Account Director: Ross Moore
Senior Account Manager: Emelie Hasselgren
Account Executive: Emma Longsdale
Strategy: Lory Martignoles
Creative Design Director: Stine Busch
Creative Senior Designer: Taylor Pycroft
Creative Designer: Daniel Leeson
ITV
Mike Spencer - Executive Producer
Bhavit Chandrani - Director of Creative Partnerships
Anne Bailey - Creative Partnerships Controller
Lara Worthington - Head of Creative Partnerships
Laura Flyn - Deputy Sales and Partnerships Controller
Solomon Thomson - Creative Partnerships Manager