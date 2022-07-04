Aston Manor and McCann add attitude to cider category with ‘Straight Outta Crumpton’

The animation and soundtrack pay homage to the music, whilst highlighting product truths in a fun and engaging way.

The campaign will be on TV throughout July and includes VOD, OOH, radio, social media and Spotify activation.

Adam Bodfish, Executive Creative Director at McCann Birmingham, said: “We wanted to create standout from category norms – orchards, apple picking, rolling countryside. And as Crumpton is a little different, we wanted to tell their story in a different way. With humour, wit and of course, music.”

Calli O’Brien, Head of Marketing at Aston Manor Cider, said: “We’re really excited to be unveiling our first TV advert and raising awareness of our flagship cider brand.

“Crumpton Oaks is a brilliant, award-winning cider, but we have a brand awareness challenge. We needed to work smartly to make Crumpton Oaks famous, quickly. The brief into McCann Birmingham challenged them to be brave, to be bold. It was now or never, and they have 1000% delivered on this.”

Creative credits:

Executive Creative Director: Adam Bodfish

Creative Director: Chris Robertson

Senior copywriter: Tim Jarvis

Designer: Michael Greenhalgh

Producer: Connor Owen

Head of Integrated Production: Clair Dawkes

Head of post-production: Steve Cumberland

Head of Social: Joe Cronin

Social account manager: Tillie Gilbert

Social account executive: Ciara Houlihan