Just Eat Delivers To Eric Cantona To Celebrate Return of UEFA Euro 2020
Created by McCann London, the campaign also teams up with Buffon, Van Dijk, Torres and Podolski
24 May 2021
Just Eat takeaway’s latest campaign, created by McCann London, supports the food delivery platform’s sponsorship of the long-awaited Euro 2020 tournament and showcases a roster of football talent. The campaign will run in 18 international markets .
After a tricky year for large sporting events, a buzz is on the horizon. The Euro 2020 tournament is set to hit screens and stadiums from 11th June - 11th July. With Just Eat takeaway sponsoring the iconic event for the first time, it’s set to be as much a food fest as a goal fest. To celebrate this iconic pairing, a feel-good launch film that welcomes the summer’s biggest football tournament in style has been created.
'The Just Eat Delivery' campaign shows the perfect parallels between football and food, uniting the frenetic pace of the beautiful game with the speed of Just Eat’s delivery service. Set to DJ Shadow’s song “Rocket Fuel”, the lively film draws a visual thread between elements of a Euros match, and the journey of a rider taking food from restaurant to doorstep, with some famous faces featured along the way.
Susan O’Brien, VP global brand said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com will be delivering to millions of people across Europe during EURO 2020, which got us thinking about who could possibly be answering the door? Eric, Lukas, Virgil, Fernando and Gigi were the perfect recipients for us to demonstrate that we're ready and waiting to deliver a huge range of mouth-watering food to complement the football. After all, perfect food and perfect delivery make a perfect match!”
Creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz added: “It takes truly global teamwork to coordinate shoots in Budapest, Madrid, Marseille, Liverpool and Antalya and make an end product that’s equally relevant in multiple markets, with different featured players for each. Hats off to everyone in the wider organisation who made this happen.”
Pedro Martín-Calero of Blink Productions, known for his famous spots with some of the biggest footballing talent in the world, including Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona directed the ad.
