Just Eat McCann

Just Eat Delivers To Eric Cantona To Celebrate Return of UEFA Euro 2020

Created by McCann London, the campaign also teams up with Buffon, Van Dijk, Torres and Podolski

By Creative Salon

24 May 2021

Just Eat takeaway’s latest campaign, created by McCann London, supports the food delivery platform’s sponsorship of the long-awaited Euro 2020 tournament and showcases a roster of football talent. The campaign will run in 18 international markets .

After a tricky year for large sporting events, a buzz is on the horizon. The Euro 2020 tournament is set to hit screens and stadiums from 11th June - 11th July. With Just Eat takeaway sponsoring the iconic event for the first time, it’s set to be as much a food fest as a goal fest. To celebrate this iconic pairing, a feel-good launch film that welcomes the summer’s biggest football tournament in style has been created.

'The Just Eat Delivery' campaign shows the perfect parallels between football and food, uniting the frenetic pace of the beautiful game with the speed of Just Eat’s delivery service. Set to DJ Shadow’s song “Rocket Fuel”, the lively film draws a visual thread between elements of a Euros match, and the journey of a rider taking food from restaurant to doorstep, with some famous faces featured along the way.

Susan O’Brien, VP global brand said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com will be delivering to millions of people across Europe during EURO 2020, which got us thinking about who could possibly be answering the door? Eric, Lukas, Virgil, Fernando and Gigi were the perfect recipients for us to demonstrate that we're ready and waiting to deliver a huge range of mouth-watering food to complement the football. After all, perfect food and perfect delivery make a perfect match!”

Creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz added: “It takes truly global teamwork to coordinate shoots in Budapest, Madrid, Marseille, Liverpool and Antalya and make an end product that’s equally relevant in multiple markets, with different featured players for each. Hats off to everyone in the wider organisation who made this happen.”

Pedro Martín-Calero of Blink Productions, known for his famous spots with some of the biggest footballing talent in the world, including Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona directed the ad.

CREDITS

Project Name: JET EUROS 2020

Client Name: Just Eat Takeaway

Just Eat Takeaway

VP, global brand: Susan O’Brien

Global head of brand: Stuart Eaton

Senior global brand communications: Nikita Lensink

Global brand & campaign manager: Clementine Heintz

Senior project manager: Kim Butler

McCann London

Creative agency: McCann London

Chief creative officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal

Chief strategy officer: Theo Izzard-Brown

Creative directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz

Creatives: Connor Wynn and Jack Stoten

Managing partner: Tommy Smith

Senior planner: Emily Ellis

Craft

Chief production officer: Sergio Lopez

Head of integrated production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews

Executive producer: Amos Usiskin

Senior producer: Gabrielle Flanagan

Senior print producer: Liam White

Art buyer: Julie Hughes

Implementation supervisor: Aurelia Aziza

Implementation manager: Chiara Gristina

Business affairs: Val Boyce

Music supervisor: Chris Graves

Media handled through UM

Social handled through BYTE

Hero Talent handled through Talent Republic

Production Company

Production company - Blink

Director - Pedro Martin Calero

MD - Paul Weston

Executive producer - Paul Weston & Patrick Craig

Producer - Corin Taylor

Production manager - Sebastian Jowers & Stefania Monetti

DoP - Eric Gautier

Production designer - Oian Arteta

Stylist - Gabriella Yiaxis

1st AD - Matthew Clyde

Service company - Pioneer

Post-Production

Electric Theatre Company

2D Lead: Iain Murray

3D Lead: Dean Robinson

DMP: Carl Edlund.

AFX artist: Fabio Bondi.

Colourist: Luke Morrison

Producer: Antonia Vlasto

Prod co-ordinator: Emma Hughes

Edit company: Stitch

Editor: Sacha Szwarc

Edit producer: Kirsty Oldfield

String & Tins

Music agency: String & Tins

Production manager: Eimear Gorey

Sound designer & composer: Adam Smyth

Wave

Sound designer/creative director - Jack Sedgwick

Sound designer - Dugal Macdiarmid

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.