Most Creative Marketers: Phoebe Barter

The approach seems especially salient in these times of tough economic headwinds, when Aviva is keen to present itself as the brand that can help. Landing the message in a way that wasn’t tone-deaf to consumers’ fiscal challenges was a big issue for Barter, who launched the integrated campaign on Boxing Day 2022, having joined the financial services brand the previous January.

“It's an inflationary environment and the situation we find ourselves in, whether it be geo-political, or the state of the things going on in the UK, is tough. We knew we needed to recognise that some people were choosing between heating and eating, it was cold and grim outside and people are struggling to put food on the table. Let's not be frivolous. And let's not be flippant. Let's show that we understand, and we're here to help,” Barter says.

Economic headwinds were also a consideration for the campaign’s media plan, by Publicis Media, through which Barter needed to reach audiences in the most effective ways, while still being responsible with the brand’s funding. Early econometric analysis from the campaign shows a strong sales uplift across Aviva’s General Insurance and Life business areas and an increase in short-term ROI compared to the previous campaign in 2021.

“We've exceeded our targets across the board,” says Barter. “We’ve achieved five- and two-year highs across many of our brand health metrics and are seeing sustained uplifts across all brand metrics. The campaign is connecting with customers in a way that perhaps Aviva hasn't been able to do before.”

Marketing across three continents

And after only six months, it’s a strong result given that financial services is typically a low engagement category, proving that the Aviva brand is safe in the hands of Barter, whose CV reads like the who’s-who of top financial services names, with Amex, Visa, and Barclays all making appearances across her 20 years as a marketer.

As a straight-talking antipodean with experience living and working in Sydney, New York – during the 2008 banking crisis – and London, which she now calls home, Barter would love to claim planning and foresight in her decision to enter financial services marketing. But she admits she fell into it, having worked on the Visa International account, which coincided with the brand’s sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup, hosted at the time by Australia in 2003.

She describes it as “a fantastic introduction to advertising, marketing, sponsorship, creative, studio; the whole kit and caboodle. I had a fantastic time there. Then it just so happened that AmEx was recruiting for a job that looked interesting to me.”

At AmEx, Barter began a 10-year stint that spanned advertising, sponsorship, and a chief of staff role which included strategy, new product development and communications. It ended up, she says, being “a succession of fantastic roles and opportunities that carried me through financial services.” Barter then moved to Barclays, where she spent eight years directing the brand.

So having always worked in financial services marketing, would she ever think of a different sector?

“I always thought I would step outside of financial services, I still do. I would love my next role to be outside of financial services, maybe Formula 1, my favourite sport, or retail or entertainment such as Disney. But for me, it’s always been about the right role, and people I want to work for.”

For the Aviva job, Barter was interviewed by CEO Amanda Blanc on a Teams call because of Covid. She remembers hanging up from the interview; “I just thought ‘I want to work for that woman, she's such a force of nature’. I called the recruiter straightaway and I said, ‘I need that job’. I'd work for her anywhere. And to be able to work for such an impressive female CEO felt like an opportunity not to be missed.”

Aviva currently boats a female chief executive, a female chief financial officer, and a female chief people officer. The impressive lineup of women in leadership has had “a massive impact” on Barter, who says she spent her early career very often being the only woman in the room.

“Now looking upwards, and seeing not only female leadership, but such strong and decisive female leadership, is really inspiring because when you see others doing it, you believe that there's no stopping you.”

In May, Aviva achieved ISBA All In Champion status, instigated by Barter. As the second financial services brand to get accreditation after Direct Line Group, Barter says the employer brand, and how the brand is lived by employees, is integral to making campaigns deliver.

As a financial services firm with more than 22,000 employees worldwide, 8,000 of whom are in the UK, it’s no easy task.

Showing up in the community

“We want to be the most customer-centric organisation that we can be, and that seeps through everyone who works here. But that doesn't translate always into the outside world, which is what I've been trying to achieve with our new brand platform. This warm, human, customer-centric brand that I feel and experience every day from the people who work here; I want people outside to feel that as well, so connecting that thread between the two is really important to me.”

The drive to create a friendly and human face was a big factor in the brand’s multi-million-pound sponsorship of Manchester’s new arts and culture venue, now named Aviva Studios. Backed by Manchester City Council and Factory International the venue is predicted to add £1.1 billion to the economy of Manchester and surrounding region over the next decade, with 1,500 direct and indirect jobs. Aviva Studios’ official opening will be in October, with the production Free Your Mind, a large-scale immersive performance based on The Matrix films and created by Danny Boyle, Es Devlin, Sabrina Mahfouz and the co-founders of Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue.

“Aviva is really well known [as a brand], so we start from a position of strength, but actually when you try and unpick what people know us for, they can say ‘car insurance’, and then they stop. They might say ‘yellow’ if you're lucky. And so, what we realised was actually, most people know us, but they don't really understand us,” Barter says.

While scores show Aviva is still number one for affinity in the financial services market, Barter has since identified “a huge opportunity for us to connect with people, to help them understand who we were and what we do, and how we show up in the community.”

That’s when they started thinking about a sponsorship strategy, which is “about more than just the name above the door, but something that's part of the fabric of the UK so we can show up as a brand and demonstrate who we are, because we don't have bricks and mortar.”

The brand had already sponsored the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the past 10 years, so the Manchester deal was “a good natural extension to the sponsorship portfolio,” explains Barter, who points to recent research carried out regarding the Aviva Stadium.

“When you ask people in Ireland the number one thing that comes to mind about Aviva, it’s the stadium. And when you probe into that, there's this understanding of how Aviva supports the community by building financial resilience, and running sustainability initiatives, which gives us an ability to talk to people in a different way. It shows a friendlier face of the brand and makes it more accessible.”

Through all of this, Barter works closely with agency partners adam&eveDDB and Publicis Media. She admits that the UK advertising industry has always been one that she’s looked up to and aspired to be a part of.

“I think it’s one of the best in the world,” she says. “I was so excited when I started working with adam&eve DDB. It's incredible to think that people who worked on our Make It Click campaign swept the floor at the Cannes Lions Festival with the incredible work for CALM [Campaign Against Living Miserably] which is such important work. To be able to work with talent like that is just phenomenal.”

Barter says that with agency partners at both Adam and Eve and Publicis Media, she can have open conversations about brand challenges.

“And they're ready to volley back. We've built a relationship where we really trust each other to want the best for our brand.”

No heads in the sand here then.