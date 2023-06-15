Most Creative Marketers: Jo McClintock

Described as “a love letter to Mother Nature,” McClintock says the song “conveys the opportunity that people have to make different choices, rather than making them feel shamed into change.”

With transport being the UK’s number one cause of climate change, the campaign is designed to nudge behaviour towards train travel for sustainability reasons: train journeys are up to 70 per cent more sustainable than car journeys, but only 17 per cent of people in the UK are aware of that, so the brand faced a huge awareness challenge. In fact, cars and planes create 58 per cent of the UK’s transport CO2 emissions, whereas the entire rail network (with all the trains to everywhere) adds up to just 1.5 per cent.

Following the campaign’s first run there was a 13 percentage-point spike in awareness around rail being more sustainable, with ad recall at 30 per cent against an average of seven percent. At its heart, the platform is a mission to drive people to change at least one flight or car journey to train. And Trainline itself has a five-year ambition to save 200,000 tonnes of CO2.

“We believe we can do it with 22 per cent of the population moving at least one journey per year from car and air to rail,” says McClintock.

And it’s working: 92 per cent of people who recall the campaign said they were likely to switch, according to Globescan 2023. Meanwhile, of people who were primarily car drivers, 14 per cent were more likely to switch a journey to rail after seeing the campaign, with 23 per cent of air travellers more likely to be persuading to take the train after seeing the campaign.

“As a platform, ‘I Came By Train’ has all been about addressing societal demand, ditching scare tactics and focusing on the idea of ‘train bragging’ as we call it, and the idea of creating pride. So what's the best thing you can say when you turn up somewhere? ‘I Came By Train,’” McClintock says. “Not only has it grown awareness, which was a huge barrier and one of the key objectives, but it has also motivated people to switch. We've got a huge job to do to get people to change behaviour, but these kind of top-level results are really strong indicators that what we've done has worked – and now we need to build on it.”

Craig David: born to do it

He was “a lovely guy, the warmest, kindest, and a really great guy to work with,” says McClintock of the noughties R&B star Craig David. His smooth tones, which resonate across a couple of generations thanks to his dance music Ibiza Rocks stardom, are laid over an animated video created by Golden Wolf, which McClintock describes as “the movie.”

“I call it a movie because to me, it feels like a movie. It feels like a Disney-style thing with great storytelling throughout. We are trying to make a positive impact to the planet, so, for me, animation plays brilliantly in this space. And we had a great talent, so we were able to integrate Craig into the movie, and integrate trains into it. I'm super proud of the work.”

In addition to the music video, the campaign was amplified further by carbon-sucking billboards nationwide and a dedicated website highlighting facts about train travel. With the help of independent creative agency Mother, the transcendental talent of Craig David, and a certain trainspotting social influencer Francis Bourgeois, the campaign exceeded its social media tracking benchmarks by 485 per cent.

“It blew every target out the water, with 15 per cent engagement, and 1.6 million views of the content. What we did was to really try and drive fame and awareness,” McClintock explains. “And now we're seeing people like Francis, and other content creators who have engaged with the campaign, either organically or through partnerships, are starting to build that conversation online about trains being much more sustainable.”

Listen to Mother

McClintock admits her initial brief was “terrible” – like “help us make rail famous for being sustainable.”

But it was the right ask, she says. “It wasn’t asking to help Trainline grow its business, it was saying ‘it's our job to make people aware they can make a better choice for the planet and also a fundamental part of our being and purpose at Trainline.”

McClintock has admired Mother’s work for a long time in the sustainability space, having spied the agency’s Greenpeace work back in 2018, which she praises for marking the shop out as a creative agency that “really knows how to land something powerfully emotional, and get people to engage with it. For me, it was a no-brainer to work with these guys.”

The relationship with Mother, says McClintock is one of “radical candour, openness, and trustworthiness.”