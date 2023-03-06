Most Creative Marketers: Noel Mack

As pinch-me moments go, the opening of the Gymshark store on London’s Regent Street last October was a pretty big deal for the brand, and for Noel. Not just an opportunity for IRL shopping, it’s an expression of the brand’s vibe and community, designed to transform into a clear workout area within 15 minutes.

The shiny new experiential space, which will also host special events and community hangouts, isn’t a departure from Gymshark’s digital direct-to-consumer proposition but an extension of it, says Noel, who’s responsible for the global Gymshark brand strategy and marketing.

“The reason our first ever step into bricks and mortar is in a Gymshark-owned store is so that we can keep it direct-to-consumer, but multichannel. It's our experience. The customer data is owned by us. It's the exact same situation but rather than hitting gymshark.com you walk into 165 Regent Street.”

The brand is famous for its body-positive approach, which extends to the mannequins instore, modelled on real people so that real people could see themselves in the gym, and avoid “gymtimidation.” It’s another way to remove barriers.

“Rather than having these chiselled, ridiculously unrealistic proportions on mannequins, let's put real humans in there. Guys who don't have 15 ABS and you know, females who have childbearing hips. There's a realness to it, which I think people really appreciate,” he says.

The mission at Gymshark is “to inspire as many people as we can to step up to the bar and raise it because we're big believers in strength and conditioning and also what the gym can do for people from a mental health perspective.”

Creating communities for what people want

The brand is known for supporting its influencers such as Anna Archer, who talks about recovery from an eating disorder, and Ethan Payne, aka Behzinga, whose inspirational weight loss journey has propelled him to becoming a Gymshark fitness influencer and an athlete for the brand. It’s a message of personal growth, development, resilience, and determination to overcome difficulty, Noel says.

“Adidas would show the free kick that David Beckham scored from the halfway line. Gymshark would show all the free kicks that he’d missed to get to that point. We’re the 10,000 hours brand that comes before the moment in the spotlight. We show the hard work and real life. The ridiculously polished physiques of icons like LeBron James are inspirational, but you’d never look at him and say, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ Because you need the genetics, and the years of training. But any of the Gymshark ambassadors, you can say, ‘I can achieve what they've achieved.’”

The Gymshark strategy is built on creating communities through common goals. It started out on bodybuilding.com forums, then moved through Facebook groups. Then Instagram, where it now has nearly 8 million followers across three accounts, Snap and TikTok, where it has the biggest fitness brand following at 3.5 million. The brand uses memes and comedy posts to align with its community, a marketing play popular with Gen Z, who make up half its customer base. The brand is still on Twitter – just – but Noel is waiting to see what happens with “the whole Elon situation.” His main priority is to go where the communities are – because that’s how you find out what people want.

“At six am my alarm goes off. The first thing I do is go on Twitter and search the word Gymshark to see what people are saying about us. What Sally in Little Rock, Arkansas, doesn't realise is that when she tweets saying she didn't get her order on time. I'm ringing people's necks all day to find out why Sally didn't get her order on time. So when I say it stops and starts with the community, it's not some cheesy marketing line. It's genuinely true, every day.”

Talking of social platforms – what about the metaverse? He thinks it's not yet accessible enough for the brand to make a concerted play. “When it's not trapped behind an expensive headset, and it's a bit less clunky, and there's more people hanging out on that platform, we will definitely be there. We're in conversations with Meta about beta programmes on a near-daily basis.”