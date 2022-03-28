Most Creative Marketers: Emily Somers

Food has been the one constant in Emily's recent career trajectory. McDonald’s. Dominos. And now Deliveroo. Her previous jobs included managing director at Havas Worldwide London and Leo Burnett London’s client service director and head of account management, which included running the McDonald’s account, before jumping client-side to spend three years at McDonald’s as vice-president of marketing and food development, scooping a record haul of creative and effectiveness awards. A stint as the UK chief marketing officer of pizza giant Domino’s followed, where she successfully launched a cross-platform campaign that delivered record Christmas period sales. Emily joined Deliveroo last summer.

She insists her current role is the most exciting ever. “Hospitality and food is something I’ve done quite a lot of. But this is different - a tech business with food at the centre of it is just brilliant. It’s just so crazy, but great. Experiencing the speed of change and the art of the possible is unlike anything that I've ever experienced.”

Not even in adland? “Advertising agencies are dictated by their client base and the speed of change that then they [the clients] are willing to move at. That training is quite good for this kind of business. But the business of advertising itself is not moving at pace. And the world of advertising has taken a long time to make any fundamental changes [to its own business models]. I’ve never worked anywhere where there is such a sort of open minded spirit for what's new, or what could grow the business to try to fail, if that's so happens. It’s just extraordinary.”

But as a former advertising executive, the one thing that Emily recognises is the talent and the pedigree that comes with working in agencies. An experience that teaches brand-building, commercial capability and accountability in today’s complex world. What unites the best marketers, she says, is “their ability to think fast, and not being too uncomfortable with ambiguity and change. Most traditional marketers are not of that mould. But look at [ad] agencies and you will find that kind of talent.”

Talking of change and agility, what do the future brand plans hold for Deliveroo at a time where there’s cut-throat competition not just from food delivery rivals but also instant grocery delivery apps? She reminds me that Deliveroo is not even a decade old. February this year marked the ninth anniversary of Deliveroo - a brand that entered our lives at a time when the food delivery market was exploding. And it quickly challenged our traditional perceptions of takeaways- largely a Friday night treat, deliciously naughty and delightfully comforting. Instead Deliveroo could deliver fresh food directly from restaurants to people’s doors. It now claims to offer the most food merchants in the UK of all the food delivery platforms.

“Deliveroo is still pretty young. And the marketing around the brand has only ramped up in the last three-to-four years. In London, it is the ubiquitous brand but the moment you go out into the suburbs, it is less prevalent, but then we have grown across the whole of the UK a lot in the last few years. So that has meant that there hasn't been a proper brand codification of who we are or what we stand for, until Pablo came on board.”

Pablo’s first major work for Deliveroo was the tagline, ‘Food. We get it’ - hailed as essentially a love letter to the flavour powerhouse, that is garlic. Last summer, the agency launched a much-talked about campaign celebrating the food-delivery company's official sponsorship of the England teams. The "Til We Dine" work heroes a progressive truth about English identity - that the core of modern English identity is our vibrant multicultural society.