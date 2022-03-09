Most Creative Marketers: Tanja Grubner

“We’re on a mission,” Grubner says. “Everyone within the brand team is a warrior that uses their energy to ignite the next person, because we know it is the right thing to do. This is what makes us strong as a team, and if we're in a room together, you can't tell who is the client and who is the agency. It's just, we are a team. And if you are in charge of a brand, you can do the right thing.”

From the outset, the work was backed by research from parent company Essity which found 74 per cent of people wanted to see more honest representation of periods in adverts.

Why then, did society have to wait until 2017 for “Blood Normal” to draw attention to period taboo and the striking inadequacy of blue liquid as a proxy for menstrual blood?

“We humans do a lot on autopilot, and we like to stay in our comfort zone, so getting this taboo-breaking work out was never going to be easy. It takes corporate communications out of their comfort zone. It takes legal departments out of their comfort zone. It takes media owners out of their comfort zone.” The team even created a WhatsApp group called “blood” because “sometimes it was so very hard, to keep on going,” Grubner says.

She admits to being driven by equality and justice: “It makes me angry when I see that human beings are not treated fairly, and that's something that keeps me going.”

This is a spark that feeds the flames of the Essity campaigns, where the team is united around the purpose of “breaking down barriers to wellbeing, and trying to create a world without shame and stereotypes and discomfort.”

The team has learnt that consumers are often more ready for change than brand managers, marketers, or large corporations. External legal advisers were concerned, Grubner explains, about showing red liquid for the first time, even though that is the normal colour of periods. But once the work came out, positive consumer reactions flooded in.

One woman in Columbia – where Essity had been advertising with blue liquid for 30 years – said: “Thank God. Finally, I no longer feel like a Smurf.”

How I see it: the world according to Grubner

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?



“We have the opportunity, managing a global brand, to reach so many consumers that we can actually do good. I told my team today, you're in charge of so many shoots, that you can make a difference every day. You choose how diverse the cast is. You choose how we represent them. I love that we can drive positive change for consumers and for society.”

What makes a good creative marketer?

“To understand that the most powerful campaigns are the ones that make you feel something. Ultimately, to have courage not to follow the standard advertising rules and stereotypes. There are so many ads out there, and lots of them are vanilla. It's always easy to go down the safe route, but it's not the most creative or effective route for brands and for consumers. But in a lot of companies, they don't have the culture to stand out or try something different.”

What’s been feeding your imagination lately?

“The most powerful thing that’s inspired me recently is a book called Invisible Women by Caroline Criado-Perez. It just shows how much more work there is to do for women, in a world built by men.”

What excites you about the future?

“We've never been as advanced, and we've never been as diverse. It excites me that progress has been made, but we can always do better.”

And what frustrates you?

“Media owners still have restrictive policies and still ban ads that show what is normal, especially when it comes to women's health. They're so disconnected from the real world. We fight one ban, and three new ones pop up. It frustrates me that even if we've opened up the conversation, there is still so much to do. Once you dive into the feminine care category, you find taboos and stereotypes, the deeper you dig, the more you uncover. For me, Covid showed how deeply rooted that is, because vaccinations have impacted women’s cycles, but in vaccination trials, women weren't asked about which part of the cycle they were in. Those kinds of side effects should be reported like all other side effects."