Most Creative Marketers: Kerris Bright

When she’s talking of creativity, she means commercial creativity. Creativity, she says, that is not just bold but seen as an investment and a lever for change and growth. “I’ve enjoyed my career in the commercial world at the intersection of marketing, customers and business growth.”

Marketing Ambitions

She started her marketing career as a graduate marketing trainee at Unilever, but after almost a decade at the FMCG behemoth she cut the “umbilical cord” to go join AkzoNobel, (the owner of Dulux, following its acquisition of ICI Paints) in 2001 as its CMO when it was still a product-driven paints manufacturing business. This was followed by British Airways in 2010 - at a time when it was merging with Iberia and also needed to reignite its spirit; and Ideal Standard, a bathroom fixtures company, in 2011. All of these businesses needed serious marketing chops. Kerris then went on to join Virgin Media, where the role of CMO was reprised for her in 2015. Three years later, she joined the BBC to the newly created role of chief customer officer, to oversee the BBC’s existing marketing and audiences teams. She is tasked with helping the BBC double-down on personalisation and communication with its audiences; including licence fee payers and those signing in to digital services like iPlayer.

There’s a common thread here, she says. “I’ve always sought out opportunities where businesses want growth and where they have an ambition for marketing.” A career path most marketers would kill for, and one that needs celebrating. I ask if the real allure for her is diving into businesses that are navigating the most rapid and treacherous waters? I’m suggesting both an intellectual fascination and an adrenaline fuelled approach she might have. She half-agrees.

Her interest has always been marketing for organisations where marketing is much broader than comms and where she can build deep consumer connections, she explains. “I tend to gravitate to brands where creativity plays a big role because there’s licence to have a lot of fun. When I finally cut the umbilical cord to leave Unilever to go to a paint business- to me it was about colour, home, psychology. Dulux was also a brand with real scale and real presence. In my first week I realised that the business was in crisis. But that wasn’t why I went.”

At the time, the sales-driven business lacked not just a strategic marketing framework to provide brand focus but also a capability agenda that would drive the performance of the marketing function. Kerris put that right and eventually introduced the creative idea for its ‘Let’s Colour’ campaign, and also led the consolidation of AkzoNobel’s advertising business for its major paint brands into a single agency Euro RSCG (now Havas). “I took what was essentially a chemicals company and used creativity as a lever to drive growth and build the brand.

It was creativity with impact.” Commercial creativity.