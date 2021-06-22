The BBC's Animated Tokyo Olympics Film is simply spectacular

Tokyo Olympics 2020 are set to start on July 23. In the run up to the opening, the BBC has released a new trailer to promote its forthcoming coverage of the sporting events. Unveiled last month, 'Let's Go There' is inspired by Japanese anime and video games.

A rich visual feast showcasing detailed Tokyo street signs, shops, arcades, KTJ figurines in a Gachapon parlour, a J-Pop music video, track rivals transformed into Manga-style video-game fighters - it aims to celebrate Tokyo as well as the world’s most anticipated sporting event.

Created by BBC Creative in collaboration with Nexus Studios and Factory Fifteen, the campaign takes inspiration from the Japanese city’s rich culture, as well as Olympic sports and athletes. Also, over 50 'easter egg moments' are planted throughout the 60-second spot.

The music has been created by anime composer Kenji Kawai, famous for scoring for all manner of anime and live-action films over the years, and also video games.

This is a mega film and a massive narrative victory for Tokyo as the host of the Olympics. Crammed full of references to Japanese art and culture, and of course the Olympic sports, athletes and BBC presenters, does the film ramp up the emotions for the event and its stars? Emotions that announce the admiration for the achievements of our sporting heroes? Maybe, that's another film. This is a love letter to Tokyo, and warrants repeat watch several times over.

Tokyo hasn’t hosted the Olympics since 1964, and while this time might feel rather different – having already been delayed for a year, and now with no audiences – this film hopes to whip up the joys and passions for people watching the coverage at home.