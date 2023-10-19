Most Creative Marketers: Radha Davies

As we approach one of the biggest trading periods of the year - Christmas - competition is more fierce than ever for the hearts and (digital) wallets of the nation's supermarket shoppers.

While it's true that grocery price inflation recently fell for the seventh consecutive month to the lowest rate in more than a year, consumers are continuing to look for cheaper food options in the supermarket aisles (Kantar report). Thanks to crunching credit and price inflation, retailers face another challenging festive season.

Step forward, then, Radha Davies. One of a new breed of modern marketers whose insight into and understanding of her customers is matched by sharp business acumen and a flair for creativity, Davies is the director of brands, planning and creative at Sainsbury's, Argos, Habitat and Tu. And a woman about to find herself in the white hot heat of the Christmas retail conflict.

With a new agency - New Commercial Arts - and a bold new vision, all industry eyes are on Sainsbury's this year. So how does a supermarket brand that finds itself holding a challenging upper middle-market position between the discounters at one end and the premium brands at the other stand out in this fiercely competitive market? And it's not just the discounters but also the behemoths of the sector, including Tesco, that are talking up their value credentials while aiming to appeal to an increasingly cash-strapped consumer. What does Radha have up her professional sleeve? Creative Salon sat down with Davies to find out just that.

Sainsbury's Plan To Stand-out In The Fiercely Competitive Market

As the quest for lower prices continues to replace brand loyalty as the driver of choice, for Davies the way to differentiate Sainsbury's is to showcase the brand's passion for the food it sells. "I'm really keen for us at Sainsbury's to reassert ourselves in that area and take that leadership position again," she says. "We are the brand that offers high quality, great value food wherever and however customers want to shop with us.

"The [retail] category has become so very functional," Davies acknowledges. "As retailers, so much of what we do has been largely around cost and prices. Everything else, like the sheer joy of food, has somehow got lost in the mix.

"Of course we recognise that it can sometimes be difficult for customers to have the time, money or inspiration to access the joy that good food can bring. But everyone still wants delicious food to eat. And that is what we want to highlight, food that delivers quality and taste, and also value. It's about being relevant at the right moment and in the right time."

She points to Sainsbury's recent 'Good food for all of us' campaign, created by New Commercial Arts, which seeks to offer good food to all customers no matter their budget, tastes, dietary requirements or busy daily lives. NCA was awarded the Sainsbury's advertising business earlier this year following a fiercely-fought pitch against Mother and VCCP. The move extends NCA's relationship with Sainsbury's after the agency won the retailer's home and clothing brand Tu in 2022 and NCA also works on the Sainsbury's-owned Habitat business.

“Good food for all of us” will replace the retailer’s current slogan “Helping everyone eat better” in advertising and marketing from November. It will also feature for the first time in the supermarket’s upcoming Christmas campaign.