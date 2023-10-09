Most Creative Marketers: Anna Greene

“Reclaiming dinner’s rightful place”

“I wanted to start positioning dinnertime with Gousto as something to look forward to. The insight behind the latest campaign was that after a hard day at work, we all default to sitting down with Netflix and eating a bowl of whatever. And so, the idea was that Gousto steals the show by pulling your attention away from the telly, or your phone, and back to dinnertime. It’s about reclaiming dinner’s rightful place as the evening’s headline attraction, by showcasing the range of tasty recipes that we offer,” Greene says.

The idea behind the campaign came from an insight gleaned during research, the kind of flyaway comment in a consumer group that leads to a much bigger idea, Greene explains, adding that you only have to talk to any busy parent to realise “how stretched everyone is, and that they want to eat interesting, nutritious food, but sometimes life just gets in the way.”

“We wanted talk to that, but without making it feel like a drudge, making it more entertaining. The twist on the TV show characters took that insight, but elevated it to a successful creative idea,” Greene says.

In Mother, and creative director Dickie Connell, Gousto has an incredible team, Greene explains: “They are brilliant, creative collaborators, very strategic in their thinking but really ambitious.”

Agency partners like Mother, Greene points out, are “more than just an ad agency” – as a “natural extension” to the team, they’ve become close to the business, learning the commercial challenges, as well as its propositions and developments. Working as a client-agency team, opportunities that could be leveraged for marketing are deftly spotted. Although it's not a formal part of how they work together, the team at Mother, says Greene “input into business ideas, it's very fluid in that way. By ensuring they've got the full business context and goals, we open ourselves up to creative challenge and innovation. And that's quite special when you have agency partners that you know truly care about what they're doing, and really want to make a difference.”

A more sustainable option

And making a difference is at the heart of Gousto’s business model, which they say is all about reducing food waste and helping more people cook healthy home-cooked meals. As a B Corp, the brand is part of the global movement using business as a force for good. Last year it redistributed around 1 million meals to charity through its partnership with FareShare, achieved 72 per cent recyclability across own-brand packaging, and is on track for that to be 100 per cent in two years’ time. It has also publicly committed to decarbonisation targets.

It has commissioned independent research to better understand its carbon impact, which proved that eating Gousto is a more sustainable option, with 23 per cent less carbon emissions than the equivalent supermarket shop. Sharing this with customers, says Greene, has helped them to understand the positive impact that switching to Gousto can have.

Help with food waste would be welcome: in 2018, Wrap research showed UK households threw away 6.6million tonnes of food. This is down from 8.1 million tonnes in 2007, but still there is plenty of room for improvement. Of that 6.6million tonnes, almost three quarters is food that could have been eaten.

With Gousto, Greene says precise ingredients and order forecasting means no food waste in the home and less than 1 per cent in its fulfilment centres.

“It's all about eradicating food waste, and that has such a big impact on the environment,” says Greene, “because it's not just the food that ends up in the bin. It's the entire chain of resources that go into producing, transporting, and distributing that food. When food is wasted, it's all of those resources; water, energy, labour, land, all of that goes to waste as well. By switching to Gousto, people can make a positive impact.”

Is healthy eating accessible to all?

And an upside to working in a business with an entrepreneurial mindset, Greene explains, is that the brand is free to source and scale sustainable solutions that even some of the big grocers aren’t trialling yet.

Greene cites a partnership with Xampla, which has developed drop-in replacements for plastics used in single-use sachets. Produced from sustainable natural feedstocks like pea protein, the material biodegrades completely in both marine and soil environments. “We use this for stock sachets,” says Greene, “so rather than all of the plastic that goes in the bin, you just put the whole thing in the hot water, and it whirls through to nothing. Things like that, we're able to easily prototype through having that direct relationship with the customer. It comes from the top and the fact that everyone's very committed to how we can create a product with a positive impact on people and the planet.”

Since Greene arrived at Gousto, she believes there's been an advancement in how people understand and perceive the connection between dietary choices, the environment, and their own well-being. “There's a lot more richness of information out there, so I think people are much more educated and a lot more motivated to make positive choices. The trends are longstanding and quite systemic. But it's interesting to see how some of the themes change and what's important to people, depending on what's in the public consciousness, what's been written about, what policies are coming out, and how that drives individual behaviour.”

In the UK, the average diet is made up of 57 per cent ultra-processed food, but within the Gousto recipe library, says Greene, around 10 per cent of products are ultra-processed.

“It helps people create positive behaviours that are good for the planet, good for health, and allow people to cook delicious food. I sound like I'm preaching,” says Greene, “but it's great to work somewhere where you really do believe in the benefits of the product and its potential.”

But isn’t there a paradox here, in that the busiest people are the ones that are be the most likely to need a nutritious recipe-box meal-kit in their lives, but may also be the people for whom it's economically viable? So, what about cost – is this way of eating priced out of reach for too many households?

Greene believes it can be justified, arguing that Gousto has worked hard to make its product “as accessible as possible.” Meals are available for £2.99 which has been achieved by driving efficiencies in technology, supply chain and operation, from which savings are passed onto the customer. Last year, faced with the cost-of-living crisis, Gousto invested in a new value range of recipes for 50p less.

Gousto won’t be for everyone, but for those on a fixed budget combined with a demanding schedule, Greene is certain it’s a way to put the heart back into the home – and make sure dinnertime steals the show once more.