NCA Launches Second Instalment of Tu & Me Campaign

Shot against a stark white backdrop with a vibrant and graphic text, the work showcases the Spring / Summer collection of Tu Clothing across women’s, kids, and menswear. Welcoming back Mel Bles at Webber Represents as photographer and director of the work.

The idea comes to life via a high impact and mass reaching media plan including BVOD, large format outdoor sites, national print titles as well as paid and owned social media channels.

Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts said: "We are proud of this next instalment of Tu & Me, a campaign with a bold look and feel that provides important messaging that everyone can create their own style at very affordable prices".

Media planning and buying by PHD and Essence.