NCA Launches Second Instalment of Tu & Me Campaign
The campaign for Sainsbury’s-owned brand highlights versatility and value for money
20 March 2023
New Commercial Arts has launched the second instalment of the Tu & Me brand campaign. Mirroring the creative treatment of A/W ’22 but with even more focus on bringing the storytelling to life whilst highlighting versatility and value for money.
Shot against a stark white backdrop with a vibrant and graphic text, the work showcases the Spring / Summer collection of Tu Clothing across women’s, kids, and menswear. Welcoming back Mel Bles at Webber Represents as photographer and director of the work.
The idea comes to life via a high impact and mass reaching media plan including BVOD, large format outdoor sites, national print titles as well as paid and owned social media channels.
Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts said: "We are proud of this next instalment of Tu & Me, a campaign with a bold look and feel that provides important messaging that everyone can create their own style at very affordable prices".
Media planning and buying by PHD and Essence.
Credits
Sainsbury’s, Tu:
Radha Davies - Director, Brand Communications & Creative
Sophie Micklewright – Campaign Manager
New Commercial Arts:
Founder/CEO: James Murphy
Founder/CSO: David Golding
Founder/CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder/Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Founder/Director of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Creative: Joe Fitzgerald / Kim Hutcheson
Deputy Head of Production: Georgia Dickenson
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Account Manager: Zahra Banday
Planner: Cara Van Rhyn
Production Company: Rosco Productions
Director: Mel Bles
Producer: Emily Miles / Emma Turpin & Joy Hart @ Rosco
DoP: Marc Pritchard
Editing Company: Wild Island Films
Editor: Ricardo Fusetti
Edit Producer: Jamie Wiffen
Post Production: Coffee & TV
Post Producer: Kathryn Tallis
Audio Post Production: Wave
Sound designers: Ben Gulvin
Music Supervision: Leland Music
Photography:
Photographer: Mel Bles
Agent: Webber Represents
Production: Rosco Productions
Retouching: King Henry
Design: King Henry (edited)