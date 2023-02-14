What it's like to be MD of NCA: "We're building something new"

When Hannah White became the first managing director of New Commercial Arts in January this year, the appointment was a clear signal of NCA's ambitions for 2023.

White has stepped up at the young independent agency just as it turbo charges into an exciting new business melee (the agency recently resigned its Halifax account to give it the chance to work with Nationwide) and transitions from start-up to proven established business. It's going to be a very busy year for the agency that turns three this Spring and White is more than ready for the ride.

She joined the agency 18 months ago from Lucky Generals after a stint in New York as client partner where she helped set up the new office. At NCA she's been overseeing the Halifax and Vodafone accounts and driving new business. Previous roles at The&Partnership and Brothers & Sisters, spanning strategy and account management, helped hone her business nous and NCA co-founder James Murphy says she has "that rare combination of strategic, creative and street smarts".

So what's is really like being the first MD of NCA?

Creative Salon: You are NCA's first MD, having previously been its sole managing partner. How has your role changed?

Hannah White: It’s more time spent on the big opportunities and inevitably the challenges when they arise. And I now occasionally get asked to write in industry publications and have a fancy black and white power pose photo.

What are your prime responsibilities?

I work across lots of client business including Halifax and Vodafone, as well as looking after new business.

You've spent most of your career working for independently-owned agencies. Is there a reason?

At the start of my career, smaller agencies with more agile ways of working immediately appealed. I liked the idea of being able to have more impact versus being swallowed up by a big network. As I’ve continued on, the autonomy independent agencies affords has been continually motivating.

How has NCA changed since you joined nearly two years ago?

In short, we’ve grown in all sorts of ways. Over the time I’ve been at NCA we’ve gone from 30 to 75 people, winning accounts like Paramount+, Nando’s, Alzheimer’s Society, Peugeot and Tu. Along with making some of our most exciting work during this time, we moved into our first permanent space in London (we already have a studio in Glasgow) and developed new ways of working that bring together communications and customer experience seamlessly.